How to Vacation in Mexico Like a Celebrity — from Cabo to Tulum and Beyond
Decades before A-listers fell in love with Los Cabos or turned up in droves to Tulum, Old Hollywood stars were jetting to Mexico for an easy and enticing warm weather retreat. Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles filmed The Lady from Shanghai in Acapulco in the '40s, turning it into an instant hotspot. John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy honeymooned there in 1953. (So did Bill and Hillary Clinton in 1975.) And Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton famously kept a pair of homes, dubbed Puente del Amor, in Puerto Vallarta in the '60s.
While some of those favorite destinations have maintained their allure over the years (Real Housewives' Vicky Gunvalson just bought a second home in Puerto Vallarta!), many more geographically diverse spots have landed on stars' radars — from the lush Riviera Maya on the country's east coast to the currently buzzy southern state of Oaxaca — luring celebs with beautiful beaches, culture and cuisine.
Here are just a few of those hotspots and the stars that can't stay away from them.
Los Cabos
Just a quick flight from LAX, the Baja California Peninsula makes for an easy getaway for Angelenos. and the southernmost point, Los Cabos, is a favorite of celebrities, offering plenty of luxurious accommodations.
Jennifer Aniston is famously a regular visitor to the region and has brought along friends including Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to the One & Only Palmilla resort, Travel & Leisure notes. Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her bachelorette weekend at the nearby Four Seasons Costa Palmas in 2018 before the resort even officially opened, then returned with her now-husband Brad Falchuk.
Nobu Los Cabos has attracted its fair share of famous faces since opening in 2019. Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicole Scherzinger, Brooke Burke, Busy Philipps and Taraji P. Henson have all checked into the resort from the owners of the celebrated restaurants of the same name, including Robert De Niro.
Meanwhile, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg, and HGTV star Christina Haack and her fiance Joshua Hall are fans of the Montage Los Cabos. The resort originally was opened in 1977 as the Twin Dolphin Hotel by a Texas oil magnate and was frequented by Elizabeth Taylor, Bing Crosby and John Wayne, according to Houston's Paper City magazine.
Countless other stars, including George Clooney, Adam Levine, Reese Witherspoon, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also vacationed in the region.
Riviera Maya
On the opposite side of the country, the stretch of the Yucatan Peninsula from the mega resorts of Cancun down to the bohemian bungalows of Tulum is known as the Riviera Maya.
In Cancun, a spring break-favorite destination that's a shorter flight from America's East Coast, visitors will find many a massive all-inclusive hotel and every amenity imaginable. Stars that have recently vacationed here include Neil Patrick Harris, who stayed at the Fairmont Mayakoba with his 11-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon; and Steve Harvey, who checked into the Moon Palace Cancun.
A drive down the Caribbean shoreline leads to El Dorado Maroma, where Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and her Bachelor-alum fiance Wells Adams stayed in an over-water bungalow. Hotel Esencia is a favorite of Lupita Nyongo, Suki Waterhouse, Jerry O'Connell and Diane Kruger.
Further south is the celeb-favorite enclave of Tulum, tucked along a strip of sand next to a biosphere preserve. Maren Morris, Julianne Hough and Leonardo DiCaprio have all enjoyed this stylish yet low-key scene. Paris Hilton stayed at the HABITAS hotel, while Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have done yoga retreats at Amansala Resort and Spa.
Punta Mita
Back on the west coast, just north of of Puerto Vallarta, is Punta Mita, a private peninsula that is home to a select few luxury resorts including the Four Seasons and St. Regis. The spot is popular with stars seeking ultimate privacy.
The Kardashian-Jenner family are regular visitors; they frequently stay at the home of their friend, Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis. His sprawling 12-bedroom oceanfront villa, dubbed Casa Aramara, has hosted many a family event, including Kylie Jenner's extended 18th birthday celebration and Kourtney Kardashian's wild 38th. Demi Moore, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston have also stayed at the house, according to the Casa Aramara website.
Selena Gomez reportedly tried her hand at stand-up paddleboarding on a visit to the area, while James Marsden has been spotted kicking back on the sand at the St. Regis.
Mexico City
Travelers looking for something other than beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts often head for the country's capital, Mexico City, also known as CDMX. The metropolis offers incredible cultural institutions such as the National Museum of Anthropology, Palacio de Bellas Artes, Museo Jumex and Museo Soumaya, which houses the collection of the former richest person in the world, Carlos Slim.
Dua Lipa recently explored the city in July and checked into a one-of-a-kind vacation rental, the snake-like Quetzalcoatl's Nest. The singer also documented the gourmet cuisine and spicy mezcal margaritas she sampled on her visit.
Mexico native Salma Hayek touted her favorite spots in the city for visitors in the Hollywood Reporter, including a few of its most famous restaurants, the lauded Pujol, trendy Contramar, and for breakfast, Restaurante San Angel Inn, which is also a favorite of Conan O'Brien.
Other Starry Spots: Oaxaca, Careyes and Beyond
Some famous travelers venture further afield in their vacation destinations, exploring burgeoning hotspots and the hidden favorites of stars' past.
Camila Cabello recently celebrated the birthday of her father, who was born in Mexico City, in the southern state of Oaxaca, an increasingly popular tourist spot known for both its culturally rich metropolis, Oaxaca City, and its beautiful desert coastline. She praised its food, art and beautiful people during her stay, and even met up with boyfriend Shawn Mendes to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
Kanye West and his four children —North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — were also spotted in Oaxaca in July. According to E!, they visited the coastal hideaway of Puerto Escondido, where one of West's favorite architects Tadao Ando's famous Casa Wabi house is located.
Shailene and Aaron Rogers jetted off to Careyes earlier this year. The off-the-beaten-path private estate resort was founded by an Italian entrepreneur in 1968 and is still a favorite of privacy-seeking stars and creatives
Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, Lee Daniels, Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus, Christie Brinkley, Kevin Hart and Mick Jagger have all visited. Heidi Klum and Seal even held their wedding there in 2005.
In the north of the country lies one of its most picture perfect sites: the colonial town of San Miguel de Allende. Regularly awarded as one of the world's most beautiful cities (it just won the accolade again from Travel + Leisure), it's drawn design lovers and celebs including, according to THR, Elizabeth Banks and Antonio Banderas.