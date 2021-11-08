How to Vacation in Mexico Like a Celebrity — from Cabo to Tulum and Beyond

Decades before A-listers fell in love with Los Cabos or turned up in droves to Tulum, Old Hollywood stars were jetting to Mexico for an easy and enticing warm weather retreat. Rita Hayworth and Orson Welles filmed The Lady from Shanghai in Acapulco in the '40s, turning it into an instant hotspot. John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy honeymooned there in 1953. (So did Bill and Hillary Clinton in 1975.) And Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton famously kept a pair of homes, dubbed Puente del Amor, in Puerto Vallarta in the '60s.