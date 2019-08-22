From Partying on Mega-Yachts to Pasta-Making Classes: Here's How Your Fave Stars Spent Their Summer Vacations
Kim Kardashian West
The mother of four hit the beach with her kiddos in the Bahamas.
And really made every effort to snap a cute family photo. She joked, “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”
Kardashian West even managed to make some new friends!
Khloé Kardashian
Kim’s sister, Khloé, also headed to the Bahamas for some R&R.
Khloé’s daughter, True Thompson, soaked up the sun with her mom.
And played around in the sand.
Chicago West & True Thompson
The Kardashian Kousins really enjoyed themselves!
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
Legend and his daughter, Luna Simone, had a blast on the beach.
Teigen got in some snuggle time with Luna and Miles.
Before their family beach outing, the couple took Luna and Miles to France.
And then headed to Italy, where they looked picture-perfect.
They also spent time learning how to make authentic Italian cuisine.
Adele
Adele did some serious hiking this summer.
She’s like a regular mountain woman!
Kate Hudson
Hudson cuddled up with her baby girl, Rani Rose, while vacationing with family in Italy.
The Beckhams
David Beckham and his family had a refreshingly normal vacation in Miami, where they hit up a water park!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
The power couple took their families to Israel, where they not only traveled in style, but also reconnected “with faith and family.”
Gemma Chan
The Crazy Rich Asians actress said “ciao!” to Italia!
Emily Ratajkowski
Call up The Beach Boys because Ratajkowski was “way down in Kokomo 🇧🇲!”
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The model found “a place in the sun ☀️” while on vacation in Italy.
Lily James
The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress ran into the waters of Croatia.
Bella Thorne
Thorne showed her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, some PDA while enjoying a vacation in Italy.
Shay Mitchell
The pregnant actress posed in Positano.
Nathalie Emmanuel
The Four Weddings actress did some yoga on a mountain in Sardinia, Italy.
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
Hudgens and Butler looked very Old Hollywood glamorous while taking their vacation to the high seas!
Now that she’s back from vacation, Hudgens is “Missing that Sardinian boat life,” she wrote on Instagram.
Camila Morrone
The model has been vacationing with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, making a quick stop in Italy.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The newlyweds got adventurous on their honeymoon in Italy. Noticing a pattern with these celebs? It seems like everyone’s in love with la vita bella!
Selena Gomez
That includes Gomez, who celebrated her birthday in with a trip to Rome and Capri.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
After marrying in France this summer, the newlyweds chose the Maldives for their honeymoon.
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas
While Joe and Sophie were honeymooning, Nick and Priyanka went to Italy, and picked up a few new skills while they were there!
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian has been making her rounds this summer, too. She spent some time in Costa Rica with her ex Scott Disick and their children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.
Then she jetted (or … yachted) off to Italy to spend some more time with her kiddos.
And finally ended up with Reign, Mason and Penelope at “Kamp Kourt.”
Kendall Jenner
Aunt Kendall also got in on the glamping action!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy spent their vacation in Turks & Caicos.
Miley Cyrus
After the announcing that she and Liam Hemsworth were separating, Cyrus went on a girls’ trip to Italy. She sipped wine …
… and hiked mountains …
Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter
… and lounged on a yacht with pal Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, was also on the trip.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony was all smiles on the beach!
Lindsay Lohan
Lohan clearly chose to spend her vacation in relaxation mode.
Kylie Jenner
The 22-year-old celebrated her birthday by chartering a mega-yacht around Italy and the South of France.
The mogul invited family and friends to join her on the lavish trip.
Kris Jenner
The KarJenner matriarch clearly enjoyed her time aboard the yacht, too.
Kylie Jenner
Of course her boyfriend, Travis Scott, was on board, as was their daughter, Stormi.
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti
The Bachelor in Paradise couple is currently on their honeymoon in Italy and Greece.