From Partying on Mega-Yachts to Pasta-Making Classes: Here's How Your Fave Stars Spent Their Summer Vacations

See how Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashian-Jenners and more enjoyed the summer sunshine
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 22, 2019 02:43 PM

Kim Kardashian West

The mother of four hit the beach with her kiddos in the Bahamas.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And really made every effort to snap a cute family photo. She joked, “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian West even managed to make some new friends

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s sister, Khloé, also headed to the Bahamas for some R&R.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé’s daughter, True Thompson, soaked up the sun with her mom.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

And played around in the sand. 

Chicago West & True Thompson

The Kardashian Kousins really enjoyed themselves! 

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Legend and his daughter, Luna Simone, had a blast on the beach. 

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen got in some snuggle time with Luna and Miles. 

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Before their family beach outing, the couple took Luna and Miles to France.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

And then headed to Italy, where they looked picture-perfect. 

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

They also spent time learning how to make authentic Italian cuisine. 

Adele

Adele/Instagram

Adele did some serious hiking this summer. 

Adele

Adele/Instagram

She’s like a regular mountain woman! 

Kate Hudson

celebs in Italy

Hudson cuddled up with her baby girl, Rani Rose, while vacationing with family in Italy. 

The Beckhams

David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham and his family had a refreshingly normal vacation in Miami, where they hit up a water park! 

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The power couple took their families to Israel, where they not only traveled in style, but also reconnected “with faith and family.”

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan/Instagram

The Crazy Rich Asians actress said “ciao!” to Italia! 

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Call up The Beach Boys because Ratajkowski was “way down in Kokomo 🇧🇲!” 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington Whiteley/Instagram

The model found “a place in the sun ☀️” while on vacation in Italy. 

Lily James

Lily James/Instagram

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress ran into the waters of Croatia. 

Bella Thorne

Thorne showed her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, some PDA while enjoying a vacation in Italy. 

Shay Mitchell

The pregnant actress posed in Positano. 

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel/Instagram

The Four Weddings actress did some yoga on a mountain in Sardinia, Italy. 

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Hudgens and Butler looked very Old Hollywood glamorous while taking their vacation to the high seas!  

Vanessa Hudgens

Now that she’s back from vacation, Hudgens is “Missing that Sardinian boat life,” she wrote on Instagram.

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone/Instagram

The model has been vacationing with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, making a quick stop in Italy. 

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum/ Instagram

The newlyweds got adventurous on their honeymoon in Italy. Noticing a pattern with these celebs? It seems like everyone’s in love with la vita bella

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez/Instagram

That includes Gomez, who celebrated her birthday in with a trip to Rome and Capri.  

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner/Instagram; Joe Jonas/Instagram

After marrying in France this summer, the newlyweds chose the Maldives for their honeymoon. 

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Nick Jonas/Instagram

While Joe and Sophie were honeymooning, Nick and Priyanka went to Italy, and picked up a few new skills while they were there! 

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian has been making her rounds this summer, too. She spent some time in Costa Rica with her ex Scott Disick and their children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Then she jetted (or … yachted) off to Italy to spend some more time with her kiddos. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And finally ended up with Reign, Mason and Penelope at “Kamp Kourt.” 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Aunt Kendall also got in on the glamping action! 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy spent their vacation in Turks & Caicos. 

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/ Instagram

After the announcing that she and Liam Hemsworth were separating, Cyrus went on a girls’ trip to Italy. She sipped wine …

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/Twitter

… and hiked mountains …

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

… and lounged on a yacht with pal Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, was also on the trip. 

La La Anthony

Lala Anthony/Instagram

La La Anthony was all smiles on the beach! 

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lohan clearly chose to spend her vacation in relaxation mode. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 22-year-old celebrated her birthday by chartering a mega-yacht around Italy and the South of France. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mogul invited family and friends to join her on the lavish trip. 

Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The KarJenner matriarch clearly enjoyed her time aboard the yacht, too. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Of course her boyfriend, Travis Scott, was on board, as was their daughter, Stormi. 

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

Jared Haibon/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise couple is currently on their honeymoon in Italy and Greece. 

Justin & Hailey Bieber