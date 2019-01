No Trespassing! 16 Celebrities Who Own Private Islands

Depp fell in love with the Bahamas while filming Pirates of the Caribbean in 2004, and his Little Hall Pond Cay is the personification of a celebrity perk: 45-acres of dunes, a palm-lined lagoon and secluded white sand. The beaches are named after family members, as well as journalist Hunter S. Thompson and Marlon Brando, in honor of the actor Depp claims instructed him in how to buy an island.

He reportedly paid $3.6 million for it in 2004, according to Forbes.

Depp also hosted a wedding weekend here, celebrating his February 2015 marriage to Amber Heard.

FYI: adjacent and larger Hall Pond Cay is currently on the market. It’s listed for $75 million with Vladi Private Islands.