Stars Who Are Madly in Love with the Maldives

The newlyweds spent their honeymoon at Soneva Fushi, a luxury villa in the Maldives that bills itself as a “desert island hideaway,” with rooms starting at $10,703 per night. The pair spent quality time enjoying the resort’s giant water slide, eating sushi and soaking up magical views of the Indian Ocean.

This marks a second Maldives trip for the husband and wife, who vacationed there, on nearby Coco Privé Island, together in February 2018.