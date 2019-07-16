Stars Who Are Madly in Love with the Maldives

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
The newlyweds spent their honeymoon at Soneva Fushi, a luxury villa in the Maldives that bills itself as a “desert island hideaway,” with rooms starting at $10,703 per night. The pair spent quality time enjoying the resort’s giant water slide, eating sushi and soaking up magical views of the Indian Ocean.
This marks a second Maldives trip for the husband and wife, who vacationed there, on nearby Coco Privé Island, together in February 2018.
Orlando Bloom
Before they got engaged in February, Bloom and Katy Perry hit a rough patch and called it quits for nearly a year before rekindling their love during a trip to the Maldives in January 2018. A source told PEOPLE that the pair stayed at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort, where rooms start at around $709 per night.
The actor snapped a solo selfie during his stay and wrote, “lookin into 2018 like 🦄 #amillafushi #grateful 🙏🏻🙌🏻👊🏻”
Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter
After they got married in 2018 on the ultra-exclusive Indonesian island of Sumba, Jenner and Carter headed straight to the Maldives to spend their honeymoon at the Six Senses Laamu resort, where rooms start around $830 per night.
The couple documented parts of their trip on Instagram, including fresh dishes made from the local fish and tropical produce and unbelievable ocean views.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk
The couple, who got married in a private ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018, spent their honeymoon at five-star hotel Soneva Jani. The eco-resort’s 24 jaw-dropping overwater villas, located along a boardwalk reaching out into the ocean, include features like roof decks for stargazing, private infinity pools, gyms, steam rooms, saunas and retractable roofs.
Doubles start at $3,085 per night, according to a 2017 feature in Travel + Leisure. A search on the hotel’s website for one night in July turns up results that range from $3,986 for a two-bedroom water retreat to $11,898 for a four-bedroom beachfront mansion with slide.
Liv Tyler & David Gardner
The husband and wife made a family trip to Soneva Fushi, the same resort where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had their honeymoon. The mom of three posted family photos from the trip on her Instagram, including peaceful morning yoga, playtime on the beach with her 4-year-old Sailor Gene and Garnder’s solo snorkeling session in bright blue, crystal clear waters.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Ahead of his first season with the Cleveland Browns, the former New York Giants wide receiver jetted off to the Maldives, where he relaxed with friends at an exclusive villa at the One & Only Reethi Rah. Beckham enjoyed his own private pool and beach and was spotted jet-skiing in the ocean, going swimming with sharks and riding a bike around the sprawling property. He also relaxed at the resort’s One & Only Spa, and during the evening, indulged in modern Japanese specialties and sake cocktails at the on-site restaurant, Tapasake.
A one-night stay at a beach villa starts at $1,700, according to the hotel’s website.
The Beckhams
Other fans of the ultra-luxury One & Only Reethi Rah resort include David and Victoria Beckham, and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The family of six rang in the New Year in 2017 at the hotel, where dad David captured this lovely family moment on Instagram.
The Ramseys
Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsey frequents the Maldives — with his wife Tana and their five children Matilda, Jack, Megan, Holly and Oscar — so much so that he teamed up with the exclusive luxury resort Amilla Fushi (where Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry rekindled their romance) for a Maldives pop-up restaurant experience in 2017 and 2018. Ramsey took his popular Bread Street Kitchen concept and transformed his signature dishes to include a Maldivian twist.
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard
Leading up to their 2018 wedding, the model and New York Giants wide receiver enjoyed a romantic getaway to the tropical nation. Iman posted shots of their magical stay on Instagram, including breathtaking views from their villa and a heartwarming photo of the couple with vast ocean views in the background.