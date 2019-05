Ahead of his first season with the Cleveland Browns, the former New York Giants wide receiver jetted off to the Maldives, where he relaxed with friends at an exclusive villa at the One & Only Reethi Rah. Beckham enjoyed his own private pool and beach and was spotted jet-skiing in the ocean, going swimming with sharks and riding a bike around the sprawling property. He also engaged in a little rest and relaxation at the resort’s One & Only Spa, and during the evening, indulged in modern Japanese specialties and sake cocktails at the on-site restaurant, Tapasake.