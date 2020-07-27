On the Road Again: All the Celebs Taking RV Trips This Summer
How to sneak in a vacation, social-distancing style? Pack up your family, rent an RV and hit the open road
Christina Aguilera
The "Beautiful" singer and her 12-year-old son, Max Liron, enjoyed a taste of the great outdoors while taking a socially-distanced trip in an RV.
"Escaped into nature for a bit 💚," wrote the star.
Miranda Lambert
The singer and husband Brendan McLoughlin enjoyed some "glamp life" earlier in the summer, driving from Tennessee to New York and back to see family. They even rescued a kitten along the way!
Kelly Osbourne
Osbourne loaded up her dogs for a trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with some help from Outdoorsy.
"Now all I want to do is take road trips so I can explore more of this beautiful country!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
The Mr. & Mrs. have enjoyed not one but two RV trips during the pandemic, most recently stopping by Kanye West's Wyoming ranch on their trip around the West.
Jennie Garth
"getting outta the house, but staying in our house (on wheels) 🏠+🚌=❤️ @rvshare," Garth shared of her family vacay, posting photos from Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah along the way.
Ben & Erin Napier
The Home Town stars have "been basically living in our Airstream since quarantine started," Erin wrote on Instagram, showing off the couple's first Airstream renovation. She also shared the dreamy shot at right, captioned, "no screens."
Rosario Dawson
Dawson took her "quaranteam" on a trip with Outdoorsy, heading up to Big Bear Lake in California for some true R&R.