Stars in Japan! See the Incredible Hotspots Celebs Are Visiting from Kyoto to Tokyo and Beyond

These Japanese cities are bringing in all the stars on their next vacation

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 11, 2023 12:02 PM
Nastia Liukin, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Photo: Nastia Liukin/Instagram
01 of 08

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Celebs in Japan Gallery
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Train Rides to the bamboo forest in Kyoto," the reality star wrote on Instagram during her trip to Japan in April. The mom of four rode the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto with her daughter North, niece Penelope and friends to see the incredible site — likely the city's most famous grove (and a tourist hot spot), Arashiyama.

02 of 08

Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Nastia Liukin/Instagram

The Olympic gymnast took in the sights of Tokyo during her vacation in April, including the famed Tokyo Tower, which is modeled on the Eiffel Tower but is actually taller than the Paris icon. Liukin posed in front of the landmark in a holographic denim set and captioned the series of photos: "hello TOKYO 🇯🇵🗼"

03 of 08

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Elle Macpherson/Instagram

Admiring koi fish ponds, taking in the natural landscapes and enjoying a stunning sunset behind the mountains are just a few activities that prompted the Australian model to reflect on her Tokyo getaway on Instagram.

"Real travel requires a maximum of unscheduled wandering, for there is no other way of discovering surprises and marvels, which, as I see it, is the only good reason for not staying at home," she wrote. "Tokyo - you've been full of surprises ! Thank you."

04 of 08

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Charli D'Amelio/Instagram

The TikTok star shared a slideshow of photos from her trip to Tokyo, making sure to document the food, the architecture and the "light" shopping she did at MEGA Don Quijote Shibuya Honten. She also made sure to stop at the teamLab Planets interactive art museum, which was also visited by Kim Kardashian during her trip.

05 of 08

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Captioned with a simple emoji of the Japan flag, the carousel of photos shared by the model documented her fun-filled adventure in Toranomon — Tokyo's business district — in which she captured stunning shots of the skyline, fully-bloomed cherry blossom trees and the bustling city streets. The model made headlines when she was spotted kissing Harry Styles in the city in March.

06 of 08

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Matt Bomer/Instagram

"Japan - I ❤️You. 🇯🇵🌸," the White Collar alum captioned a post on Instagram. Bomer showed off a few shots he took while in Japan, including bamboo forests, modern architecture and vibrant cherry blossoms lining the Meguro River, a famous spot for viewing the blooms.

07 of 08

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Ansel Elgort/Instagram

The Fault in Our Stars alum showed his Instagram followers an incredible view of Mount Fuji with a photo of him posing on a large rock in front of the majestic mountain, Japan's highest peak.

08 of 08

Lily Collins

Lily Collins, Celebs in Japan Gallery
Lily Collins/Instagram

"Umbrellas up and spirits high in the bamboo forest…" the Emily in Paris star captioned a shot of her standing in front of the towering shoots that Kardashian also visited. The actress was accompanied by her husband Charlie McDowell on the adventure-filled getaway.

