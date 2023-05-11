Stars in Japan! See the Incredible Hotspots Celebs Are Visiting from Kyoto to Tokyo and Beyond

01 of 08 Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram "Train Rides to the bamboo forest in Kyoto," the reality star wrote on Instagram during her trip to Japan in April. The mom of four rode the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto with her daughter North, niece Penelope and friends to see the incredible site — likely the city's most famous grove (and a tourist hot spot), Arashiyama.

02 of 08 Nastia Liukin Nastia Liukin/Instagram The Olympic gymnast took in the sights of Tokyo during her vacation in April, including the famed Tokyo Tower, which is modeled on the Eiffel Tower but is actually taller than the Paris icon. Liukin posed in front of the landmark in a holographic denim set and captioned the series of photos: "hello TOKYO 🇯🇵🗼"

03 of 08 Elle Macpherson Elle Macpherson/Instagram Admiring koi fish ponds, taking in the natural landscapes and enjoying a stunning sunset behind the mountains are just a few activities that prompted the Australian model to reflect on her Tokyo getaway on Instagram. "Real travel requires a maximum of unscheduled wandering, for there is no other way of discovering surprises and marvels, which, as I see it, is the only good reason for not staying at home," she wrote. "Tokyo - you've been full of surprises ! Thank you."

04 of 08 Charli D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio/Instagram The TikTok star shared a slideshow of photos from her trip to Tokyo, making sure to document the food, the architecture and the "light" shopping she did at MEGA Don Quijote Shibuya Honten. She also made sure to stop at the teamLab Planets interactive art museum, which was also visited by Kim Kardashian during her trip.

05 of 08 Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram Captioned with a simple emoji of the Japan flag, the carousel of photos shared by the model documented her fun-filled adventure in Toranomon — Tokyo's business district — in which she captured stunning shots of the skyline, fully-bloomed cherry blossom trees and the bustling city streets. The model made headlines when she was spotted kissing Harry Styles in the city in March.

06 of 08 Matt Bomer Matt Bomer/Instagram "Japan - I ❤️You. 🇯🇵🌸," the White Collar alum captioned a post on Instagram. Bomer showed off a few shots he took while in Japan, including bamboo forests, modern architecture and vibrant cherry blossoms lining the Meguro River, a famous spot for viewing the blooms.

07 of 08 Ansel Elgort Ansel Elgort/Instagram The Fault in Our Stars alum showed his Instagram followers an incredible view of Mount Fuji with a photo of him posing on a large rock in front of the majestic mountain, Japan's highest peak.