La Bella Vita! See All the Stars Vacationing in Italy this Summer — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Portofino! Capri! And more celeb hotspots to add to your travel bucket list
Selling Sunset Cast in Positano
"Buongiorno from Positano! Truly Straordinario," Mary Fitzgerald captioned this photo of herself brunching with some of her Oppenheim Group coworkers and Netflix costars: Chrishell Stause, Tina Louise, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and her husband, Romain Bonnet.
Stassie Karanikolaou on the Amalfi Coast
"Mi amore," the influencer and longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend captioned this photo from a boat trip along the Amalfi Coast.
Christine Quinn on the Amalfi Coast
This Selling Sunset star's two-month-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet, is already living la bella vita! The reality star and her family — including husband Christian Richard — are currently exploring the Amalfi Coast and boating around Capri.
Chrissy Teigen in Cinque Terre
Stripes on stripes! The cookbook author and her family — including husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3 — made several stops throughout Italy on a recent trip, including Pisa, Portofino, and Cinque Terre (pictured here).
Emily Ratajkowski in Positano
Views for days! The supermodel and new mom donned a backless dress while taking in the sights from the hills of Positano, a celeb-favorite cliffside village on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Hailey Bieber in Venice
The supermodel smoldered in an all-black outfit while boating through the Floating City. The star, who has been galavanting through Europe this summer with her husband Justin Bieber was in Venice with the fashion label YSL.
Kris Jenner in Capri
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been living the life of luxury while on the island of Capri with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo. The momager made her way to the Italian destination via Kylie Air — her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner's jet!
Nicole Scherzinger in Lake Como
The Masked Singer judge spent her 43rd birthday cruising the clear, blue waters of Lake Como in Northern Italy.
"Just trying to simply live in the moment of this magical place," wrote the star.
Ciara and Russell Wilson in Venice
The Grammy winner and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a trip to Venice, complete with a gondola ride, romantic dinners and plenty of photos!
"The Canal Life. 5 Year #AnniversaryTrip," Wilson captioned this gallery shared on Instagram.
Taylor Hill in Positano
The Victoria's Secret model has been living the good life on a whirlwind trip through Italy, where she got engaged to boyfriend Daniel Fryer in front of a picturesque seascape.
Here, she's pictured in a black bikini on a balcony in Positano, a cliffside village along the Amalfi Coast.
Bethenny Frankel in Lake Como
The former Real Housewives of New York City star and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, took their Fourth of July celebrations international with a trip to Lake Como!
"4th of July in [Italy]," she captioned her post, using an emoji of Italy's flag, and added the hashtag, "#LoveLife."
Samuel L Jackson in Positano
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actor shared this shot of the hillside homes in Positano from the yacht trip he's been on with Magic Johnson, LL Cool J and more. "Leg Day…POSITANO," he captioned the photo.
The group is sailing on the Aquila superyacht, which charters for about $1 million per week.
Kevin Richardson in Rome
"Happy 4th Y'all. Peace and Love from Roma!" wrote the Backstreet Boys singer, pictured here with one of his two sons, Mason, 14, who is sporting an A.S. Roma soccer jersey.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Venice
That's amore! The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a series of snaps from a trip to Venice in June with the "Electric" singer.
The new parents were pictured taking a gondola ride while enjoying an Aperol spritz, as a source told PEOPLE on June 15, "Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday. [Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members. They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz."
Tori Kelly in Naples
The "Dear No One" singer's trip to Naples was what pizza dreams are made of! Kelly and her husband, André Murillo, traveled across Italy celebrating their third wedding anniversary, making stops in Rome, Positano and more.
Dan Levy in Italy
While it's unclear what part of Italy's boot he's visiting, the Schitt's Creek star appears to be living la dolce vita. He captioned this photo with a simple Italian flag emoji and a peace sign.
Eric and Jessie James Decker in Rome
"Italy... you stole our hearts," the country singer captioned this photo of herself with her football player husband and their three kids — daughter Vivianne, 7, and sons Eric, 5, and Forrest, 3 — at the Colosseum in Rome.
Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza in Pisa
"Gang's all here," Brie captioned this shot with the Parks and Recreation alum striking a pose in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The duo are in Italy filming a new movie called Spin Me Round, which Brie cowrote.
Kate Bosworth in Milan
The actress spent 48 hours in Milan in June — and loved every moment of it (including the pasta!). "The first International trip in almost 2 years, + my heart took on a different type of appreciation entirely," she wrote. "Everything is new again ... we couldn't be more grateful."
George and Amal Clooney in Lake Como
In early June, a source told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner and his wife had returned to their vacation home in Lake Como, Italy, with their 4-year-old twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, after being away longer than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They didn't spend time in Lake Como last year," the source said at the time. "It's the first time in two years that they are back in Italy. They seem thrilled to be back. Friends that they didn't see during the pandemic are very excited that they are back."