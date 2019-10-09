Jaden Smith, Ashton Kutcher and More Celebs Who Love Disney Parks Almost as Much as You Do

Mickey and Minnie aren't the only stars hanging at Cinderella's castle
By Mackenzie Schmidt
October 09, 2019 03:04 PM

1 of 33

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith

The 21-year-old musician and actor thanked Walt Disney World “for the inspiration” after visiting the new Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, which he described as “lit.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

Lisa & Buddy Valastro, Joe & Melissa Gorga, Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Melissa Gorga

Group date! Cake Boss’s Valastro and his wife posed with the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple, as well as the 98 Degrees singer and Top Chef Junior host for a quick picture while visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. “Parents night out at Disney we love it too tho!” wrote Melissa, who posted the snap

3 of 33

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 

Ashton Kutcher/Instagram

Kutcher shared a cute selfie of the couple in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland. “Magical weekend @disneyland. An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” he wrote alongside the smiling snap.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

Lea Michele

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

The Scream Queens actress looked the opposite of terrified as she visited with Mickey and Minnie during the parks’ not-so-scary Halloween festivities. 

Advertisement

5 of 33

Heidi Klum

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The supermodel is a Disney parks regular — frequently visiting with her four kids — and now she’s a mouse ear designer, too! She recently visited Disneyland to debut a high-fashion headpiece and stopped for a photo opp with Minnie Mouse in a teacup. Just 500 of the limited-edition bands were made and each is studded with 150 Swarovski crystals and costs $600. They’re available for purchase at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and on shopdisney.com

6 of 33

Matt Damon

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The force was strong with the Oscar-winning actor as he came face-to-face with Chewbacca on a recent trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. According to the park, this was Damon’s first time visiting the new Star Wars-themed land, and his family was in tow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

Josephine Skriver

Photo Produced by Vogue with Disney

The model and Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Disneyland’s Main Street in her ears and a vintage for a Vogue photo shoot in honor of the “World’s Biggest Mouse Party.” The event celebrates Mickey and Minnie’s 90th Anniversary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande/Instagram

The former couple, who called off their engagement in October 2018, first celebrated their plans to tie the knot after just several weeks of dating with a trip to Disneyland. Grande posted videos of her new fiance whooping it up on a dark rollercoaster and fans spotted them getting off what appears to be Space Mountain. The singer rocked mouse ears for the outing and briefly waved after a fan called out her name.

Advertisement

9 of 33

Macklemore 

Macklemore Instagram

“Disneyland life,” the Seattle rapper captioned this sweet snap with his daughter, Sloane Ava Simone, 3, on what looks like the King Arthur Carousel in Fantasyland. He and wife Tricia Davis welcomed a second daughter in March. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

Kelly Clarkson

Disney handout

The Voice judge and her children, Remington Alexander, 2, and River Rose, 3, hung out with Woody and Jessie from Toy Story at the first-ever Pixar Fest at Disneyland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

Blake Lively 

The actress and mom of two compared braids with Elsa from Frozen

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah

Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

The cast of A Wrinkle in Time gathered in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland for a massive group shot. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

Janet Jackson and Ciara

Ciara Instagram

The musical power duo took their children — Ciara’s son, Future, 3, and Jackson’s baby boy, 9-month-old Eissa  — for a magical day at Disneyland. Ciara even sported a Mickey conductor hat while riding a roller coaster.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Instagram

“#R2D2 & a sweet heart attack,” writes Lupita Nyong’o of her ice cream-filled boomerang. The Oscar winner appeared as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

Jamie Foxx

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The Baby Driver star, 49, grabbed an action shot with the mouse himself over Fourth of July weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Instagram

Blac Chyna and baby Dream took dad, Rob Kardashian, to a Minnie Mouse meet and greet at Disneyland to celebrate Father’s Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier

John Stamos Instagram

The Full House alums and Stamos’ Grandfathered costar Josh Peck squeezed into the teeny seats of the Alice and Wonderland ride. “Best day ever is getting to spend the day @disneyland with these three funny gents,” Coulier captioned his Instagram post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Instagram

Who says Disneyland is just for kids? The supermodel and her children headed to the “happiest place on earth” for Mother’s Day. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

Serena Williams

David Roark/Disney

The tennis superstar and mom-to-be channeled her inner Na’vi warrior during a special sneak peek of Pandora ­- The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Instagram

“My oldest, my youngest…” Alec Baldwin, 59, captioned this family photo snapped during a day at Disney with his daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, 20, and son with wife Hilaria, Leonardo, 7 months. The actor also shared a sweet photo of daughter Carmen, 3, meeting Snow White.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Before jetting off to Mexico and Puerto Rico with younger sister Kim Kardashian West and 14 friends, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday closer to home, at Disneyland. “Just call me Minnie,” she captions a photo showing her arm in arm with the main mouse himself. Kardashian visited the theme park with ex Scott Disick and two of their kids — oldest son, Mason, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

Mariah Carey 

Cue the bubbles! The singer, 47, and her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, brought their own special effects to the magical park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

Jessica Alba 

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The Honest Co. founder,  husband Cash Warren, and daughters, Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, posed for a family portrait with a trolley-driving Mickey Mouse. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

John Stamos

John Stamos Instagram

The Fuller House actor, 53, shared a photo of himself strolling beside the iconic castle with girlfriend, model and actress Caitlin McHugh, an admitted Disney fanatic who takes part in Disneybounding (a sort of dress-up party popular among superfans). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

Calvin Harris

Source: Calvin Harris/Instagram

Calvin Harris proved he’s a big kid at heart, pushing a friend around the park in a stroller.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Instagram

Drew Barrymore had her “dreams come true” on a recent trip to Disney World, where she snagged a selfie with Cinderella. “Yes! This happened,” she captioned the photo. The mom of two — Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3 — added, “My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

Peyton List

Peyton List Instagram

The actress, known for roles on the Disney Channel series Jessie and Bunk’d, and a friend glowed purple alongside Cinderella’s castle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael

Scott Brinegar/Disneyland

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery donned their Minnie Mouse ears for a portrat with a very dapper Goofy during their visit to Sleeping Beauty’s castle in February. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively 

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty

The couple stopped for a picture with Mickey donning his best Santa gear in December 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

Ricky Martin

Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort

The singer, 45, his 8-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, and fiancé Jwan Yosef also got in the holiday spirit with the famous mouse. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

Reese Witherspoon 

Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon and her son, Tennessee, 4, met up with Minnie, dressed as a not-so-spooky witch, during their visit in October. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

Gwen Stefani

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The Voice judge took boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, on his first trip to Disney in October 2016. “He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani, 47, told Jimmy Fallon of the trip. “That was almost a deal-breaker for me.” She explains that it’s likely because of his 6’5″ stature: “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn. He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing — his knees were up like this.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.