The Voice judge took boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, on his first trip to Disney in October 2016. “He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani, 47, told Jimmy Fallon of the trip. “That was almost a deal-breaker for me.” She explains that it’s likely because of his 6’5″ stature: “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn. He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing — his knees were up like this.”