Jaden Smith
The 21-year-old musician and actor thanked Walt Disney World “for the inspiration” after visiting the new Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land, which he described as “lit.”
Lisa & Buddy Valastro, Joe & Melissa Gorga, Nick & Vanessa Lachey
Group date! Cake Boss’s Valastro and his wife posed with the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple, as well as the 98 Degrees singer and Top Chef Junior host for a quick picture while visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. “Parents night out at Disney we love it too tho!” wrote Melissa, who posted the snap.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Kutcher shared a cute selfie of the couple in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland. “Magical weekend @disneyland. An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” he wrote alongside the smiling snap.
Lea Michele
The Scream Queens actress looked the opposite of terrified as she visited with Mickey and Minnie during the parks’ not-so-scary Halloween festivities.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel is a Disney parks regular — frequently visiting with her four kids — and now she’s a mouse ear designer, too! She recently visited Disneyland to debut a high-fashion headpiece and stopped for a photo opp with Minnie Mouse in a teacup. Just 500 of the limited-edition bands were made and each is studded with 150 Swarovski crystals and costs $600. They’re available for purchase at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and on shopdisney.com.
Matt Damon
The force was strong with the Oscar-winning actor as he came face-to-face with Chewbacca on a recent trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. According to the park, this was Damon’s first time visiting the new Star Wars-themed land, and his family was in tow.
Josephine Skriver
The model and Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on Disneyland’s Main Street in her ears and a vintage for a Vogue photo shoot in honor of the “World’s Biggest Mouse Party.” The event celebrates Mickey and Minnie’s 90th Anniversary.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
The former couple, who called off their engagement in October 2018, first celebrated their plans to tie the knot after just several weeks of dating with a trip to Disneyland. Grande posted videos of her new fiance whooping it up on a dark rollercoaster and fans spotted them getting off what appears to be Space Mountain. The singer rocked mouse ears for the outing and briefly waved after a fan called out her name.
Macklemore
“Disneyland life,” the Seattle rapper captioned this sweet snap with his daughter, Sloane Ava Simone, 3, on what looks like the King Arthur Carousel in Fantasyland. He and wife Tricia Davis welcomed a second daughter in March.
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice judge and her children, Remington Alexander, 2, and River Rose, 3, hung out with Woody and Jessie from Toy Story at the first-ever Pixar Fest at Disneyland.
Blake Lively
The actress and mom of two compared braids with Elsa from Frozen.
Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah
The cast of A Wrinkle in Time gathered in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland for a massive group shot.
Janet Jackson and Ciara
The musical power duo took their children — Ciara’s son, Future, 3, and Jackson’s baby boy, 9-month-old Eissa — for a magical day at Disneyland. Ciara even sported a Mickey conductor hat while riding a roller coaster.
Lupita Nyong'o
“#R2D2 & a sweet heart attack,” writes Lupita Nyong’o of her ice cream-filled boomerang. The Oscar winner appeared as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Jamie Foxx
The Baby Driver star, 49, grabbed an action shot with the mouse himself over Fourth of July weekend.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna and baby Dream took dad, Rob Kardashian, to a Minnie Mouse meet and greet at Disneyland to celebrate Father’s Day.
John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier
The Full House alums and Stamos’ Grandfathered costar Josh Peck squeezed into the teeny seats of the Alice and Wonderland ride. “Best day ever is getting to spend the day @disneyland with these three funny gents,” Coulier captioned his Instagram post.
Heidi Klum
Who says Disneyland is just for kids? The supermodel and her children headed to the “happiest place on earth” for Mother’s Day.
Serena Williams
The tennis superstar and mom-to-be channeled her inner Na’vi warrior during a special sneak peek of Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Alec Baldwin
“My oldest, my youngest…” Alec Baldwin, 59, captioned this family photo snapped during a day at Disney with his daughter with Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, 20, and son with wife Hilaria, Leonardo, 7 months. The actor also shared a sweet photo of daughter Carmen, 3, meeting Snow White.
Kourtney Kardashian
Before jetting off to Mexico and Puerto Rico with younger sister Kim Kardashian West and 14 friends, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday closer to home, at Disneyland. “Just call me Minnie,” she captions a photo showing her arm in arm with the main mouse himself. Kardashian visited the theme park with ex Scott Disick and two of their kids — oldest son, Mason, 7, and daughter, Penelope, 4.
Mariah Carey
Cue the bubbles! The singer, 47, and her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, brought their own special effects to the magical park.
Jessica Alba
The Honest Co. founder, husband Cash Warren, and daughters, Honor, 8, and Haven, 5, posed for a family portrait with a trolley-driving Mickey Mouse.
John Stamos
The Fuller House actor, 53, shared a photo of himself strolling beside the iconic castle with girlfriend, model and actress Caitlin McHugh, an admitted Disney fanatic who takes part in Disneybounding (a sort of dress-up party popular among superfans).
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris proved he’s a big kid at heart, pushing a friend around the park in a stroller.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore had her “dreams come true” on a recent trip to Disney World, where she snagged a selfie with Cinderella. “Yes! This happened,” she captioned the photo. The mom of two — Olive, 4, and Frankie, 3 — added, “My daughters were on a cloud. A big puffy princess cloud.”
Peyton List
The actress, known for roles on the Disney Channel series Jessie and Bunk’d, and a friend glowed purple alongside Cinderella’s castle.
Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael
Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery donned their Minnie Mouse ears for a portrat with a very dapper Goofy during their visit to Sleeping Beauty’s castle in February.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
The couple stopped for a picture with Mickey donning his best Santa gear in December 2016.
Ricky Martin
The singer, 45, his 8-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, and fiancé Jwan Yosef also got in the holiday spirit with the famous mouse.
Reese Witherspoon
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon and her son, Tennessee, 4, met up with Minnie, dressed as a not-so-spooky witch, during their visit in October.
Gwen Stefani
The Voice judge took boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, on his first trip to Disney in October 2016. “He won’t do the roller coasters,” Stefani, 47, told Jimmy Fallon of the trip. “That was almost a deal-breaker for me.” She explains that it’s likely because of his 6’5″ stature: “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn. He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing — his knees were up like this.”