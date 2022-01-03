Celeb Snow Bunnies! See Where Your Favorite Stars Are Hitting the Slopes This Year
From Aspen, Colorado, to Whistler, Canada, here are the hills Kevin Hart, Kristin Cavallari and more are cutting up and swishing down this winter
Vanessa Bryant
Family trip to Jackson Hole! The wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant brought their daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, to the Wyoming hot spot to enjoy some fresh powder and mountain views to start the new year.
Karlie Kloss
"Here's to trying new things in 2022!" wrote the supermodel and mom of one. First up? Graduating from the bunny hill!
Olivia Palermo
The socialite and fashion icon is "starting 2022 off on the slopes," in Colorado, where she's staying at the luxurious Sonnenalp Hotel Vail.
Jennie Garth
"Best day skiing ever," wrote the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who hit the slopes with her husband, Dave Abrams, at Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish, Montana.
Kevin Hart
The Harts take Aspen! The Red Notice star and his wife, Eniko, took their family on a snow-filled adventure in the Rocky Mountains. "#Harts #LiveLoveLaugh," Hart captioned this group shot.
Mariska Hargitay
The Law & Order SVU star wished her followers a "Happy Happy new year," from her gondola ride! "Sending out my bestest best best best wishes for 2022," she wrote. "Peace and unity and health and love. Just so much love. May we all put our best foot and best selves forward."
Kristin Cavallari
"Skiing with grandpa," the Very Cavallari star captioned this photo of her three kids — Camden, 9, Saylor, 6, and Jaxon, 7 — and her father swishing through the snow in Colorado.
Chelsea Handler
The comedian and her boyfriend, Jo Koy, went up North to hit the snowy hills in Whistler, Canada, where they spent Christmas together. "I took my happy guy to my happy place and happiness is bouncing off the slopes!" wrote Handler.
Rachael Kirkconnell
Slaying the slopes! "At least I look like I know what I'm doing!" joked the Bachelor winner, who took snowboarding lessons on a trip to Jackson, Wyoming. She added: "(feet hurt… knees hurt…. everything hurts)."
Chris Colfer
"This was taken shortly before two seven-year-olds helped me down the mountain," joked the Glee alum, who worked on his skiing skills in Vail, Colorado.
Jaden and Willow Smith
Siblings that serve in the snow together, stay together! Willow shared this photo of her and her brother rocking gear from their joint clothing line, MSFTSrep.