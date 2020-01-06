Celeb Snow Bunnies! A-Listers Are Hitting the Ski Slopes from Colorado to the Swiss Alps

See which stars are swishing through fresh powder and who's face-planting in the snow
By Mackenzie Schmidt and Hannah Chubb
January 06, 2020 01:10 PM

Orlando Bloom and Son Flynn

Orlando Bloom/ Instagram

The actor took to the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with his son, Flynn Christopher, 9, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. He added a sweet hashtag to the post: #prouddad. 

Shawn Johnson East

Shawn Johnson/ Instagram

This Olympic gynmast also excels at winter sports! “Ummmm big mama isn’t going to be able to walk tomorrow. Holy HARD sport,” the new mom captioned her photo from a trip to Park City, Utah. 

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart/ Instagram

The Jumanji actor, his wife Eniko Parrish, and their kids, Hendrix, Heaven and Kenzo, may have been chilly, but they were certainly warm Hart-ed as they spent their New Year’s Eve bundled up together in Aspen. 

Beverly Mitchell

Beverly Mitchell/ Instagram

“Crazy to think it was just about 14 years ago we got engaged here, and now our children ski here! Magic!” wrote the 7th Heaven star of her family’s favorite Colorado resort. Mitchell got engaged to her now-husband, Michael Cameron, on New Year’s Eve in 2005.

Sofia Richie 

Sophia Richie/ Instagram

“Bright colored puffers are necessary,” wrote the model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular, who looked snowboard-chic on the mountain in Aspen. 

Pink 

Pink/ Instagram

The pop star and her husband, Carey Hart, took their kids Willow and Jameson on a ski trip to the mountains of Whistler, British Columbia, on the west coast of Canada. (Lots of hot chocolate was involved!)

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen/ Instagram

The Game of Thrones actor and brother of singer Lily Allen looked comfortable on his snowboard while hitting the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. 

Kameron Westcott

Kameron Westcott/ Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dallas star took her little ones skiing in Beaver Creek, Colorado—and dressed in her signature Barbie pink for the outing. “The cold never bothered me anyway! ‍ Ummm actually Elsa… I’m freezing my butt off and it’s way too cold!!” she joked in the caption.” 

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson/ Instagram

It was a family affair in Aspen as the pop star hit the slopes with her husband, Eric Johnson, sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, and brother-in-law, Evan Ross. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Jonas/ Instagram

Love birds turned snowbirds! The couple spent the last few days of 2019 in their own personal “winter wonderland” at Mammoth Mountain in California. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram

The couple shared photos from the slopes at their winter home in Telluride, Colorado, over the New Year while their daughter, Lola, spent time in Egypt with her boyfriend.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

The Goop entrepreneur took a slopeside selfie with her husband, Brad Falchuk. “Merry Christmas from the #faltrows we wish you all love and contentment and peace and wholeness,” she wrote

Tom Daley

Tom Daley Instagram

“Livin’ the white Christmas dream!” wrote the Olympic diver, who visited Val-d’Isère, a ski resort in the French alps, over the holiday with his husband, Dustin Lance Black.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul, 22, took her 22-month-old child on a snowy vacation to Park City, Utah, recently, and a source tells PEOPLE the proud mom of one “had the best time” with her toddler. Jenner shared an adorable video of Stormi from the mother-daughter trip on Instagram, showing off her little one’s impressive snowboarding skills.

Bobby Berk 

Bobby Berk/Instagram

The Queer Eye star was in his “happy place” during a three-day snowboarding trip with his husband, Dewey Do. The duo took their winter sport talents to Mammoth Mountain, in Mammoth Lakes, California. 

Jordan Rodgers and Joelle Fletcher

Jordan Rodgers/Instagram

Forget Bachelor in Paradise — this Bachelor couple prefers the snow! Rodgers shared this photo of the pair at Heavenly Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe, writing, “On the slopes we may be what the French call ‘les incompetents,’ but we are also what Americans call ‘fun as s—t’!! And we look good doing it 💪🏽.”

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Couples that ski together stay together! These snow bunnies have been spotted hitting the slopes many times before, and this time, they brought their little ones along on a trip to Aspen. We love a good ski mask selfie!

Megyn Kelly

Courtesy Megyn Kelly

The former Fox and NBC News anchor look a girls’ trip to Montana, staying in a cabin outside of Big Sky. 

“Getting out of the big city with fresh air and friends is really Megyn’s favorite way of recharging her batteries,” a source says. “A big hot tub in the cabin fitting all seven got as much use as the skis since it was a nightly ritual for the chattering moms during wine hour. It was the perfect way to catch up on the hectic lives of her adored girlfriends.”

Pink

Pink/Instagram

The singer and her family (including daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2) were decked out in ski gear during a recent trip to Mammoth Mountain, Calif. 

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared an adorable snap from a snow-covered vacation with her husband Mark Conseulos. “Find yourself a mate that looks at you the way @instasuelos looks at himself in my goggles,” she writes.

Jenni Pulos

Jenni Pulos/Instagram

The Flipping Out star, who recently had an explosive fight with her co-star Jeff Lewis that ended their personal and professional relationship, hit the slopes in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Thomas Rhett

Lauren Akins/Instagram

The country star and his wife Lauren Akins took their daughters Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, 1, to Telluride, Colorado to hit the slopes after the holiday season. During their snowy getaway, the couple taught Willa how to ski and let Ada play in (and eat!) the snow while still making time for friends and a few sips of boozy peppermint hot cocoa.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie/Instagram

The I, Tonya star and her husband Tom Ackerley bundled up in Lapland, Finland, a popular destination for skiing and watching the Northern Lights. 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 

NEMO/DUNKIND/BACKGRID

The couple headed to Aspen after Christmas to indulge in some fresh powder. Bloom, 41, documented his snow day on Instagram, writing, “Skinned up the mountain for the first time on a snowboard at 7am to feel the sun rise on my face and celebrate with a stack [of pancakes], that’s how you start a year!” Another sweet photo from the trip shows shows the actor and his girlfriend, 34 — perhaps sharing a kiss? — lying in the snow with their boards strapped to their boots. He captioned it simply with the heart emoji, while Perry replied, “Through whatever weather doe.”

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Instagram

After tying the knot with fiance Liam Hemsworth in a secret ceremony in Tennessee over the holidays, Miley “had a snowy New Years trip to Montana with Liam’s family,” a source told PEOPLE. She posted a photo of herself wearing an après-ski–appropriate Chanel snow suit.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam hit the slopes with brother Luke, who snapped this photo of his younger sibling on the ski lift. “Found the fly,” he wrote on Instagram, poking fun at Liam’s iridescent goggles. 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Their brother Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, also tagged along on the trip. 

Jennifer Garner

The actress and host of “Pretend Cooking Show” on Instagram had an unfortunate “faceplant” while skiing. She hashtagged her snowy selfie, “#frosteyebrows.”

In a separate New Year’s Eve post, the mom of three who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in October wrote, “I am grateful for all of the friendship, health, silliness and growth (even painful) of 2018.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The newlyweds, who said I do in front of 300 guests in an elaborate multi-day Indian ceremony in November, headed to Switzerland for a taste of “ski life,” Chopra wrote. She captioned another snap of Jonas nearly licking her nose, “Happiness in the mountains.”

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner also joined the Swiss trip. “Closing the lifts down,” he captioned an Instagram gallery that included video of Turner taking it slow on the slopes.

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host, his wife Nancy Juvonen, and their children, Winnie, 5, and Frances, 4, stopped for a family portrait in their gear. “Skiing into ‘19. Happy New Year! [Love] the Fallons,” Fallon wrote alongside the group shot. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family headed to Aspen, Colorado, after spending the holidays in L.A. (and throwing a million-dollar Christmas party at Kim and Kanye’s). Rather than don a traditional cold-weather outfit, Kendall Jenner selected a furry hat, snow boots and a bikini for an impromptu outdoor photo shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney followed suit, adding a ski jacket to her look and giving credit to the snow-bikini’s originator: “Copied Kendall,” she captioned her photo.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim — who is expecting her fourth child, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday — followed suit, donning her much-talked-about “furkini” and fluffy boots.

Sofia Richie

Richie, who is dating Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, also joined the trip and has been spending time with Scott and Kourtney together. Her winter wonderland portrait featured a slightly more temperature-appropiate look, including Chanel winter gloves.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Aspen regulars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were joined by their daugher Kate Hudson, who welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, in October. Hudson captioned the photo with snowflake and heart emojis and the hashtags, #ColoradoLove #MamaGoldie and #FauxSoGood, seemingly in reference to their furry outfits.

Camila Cabello

The “Havana” singer spent a good portion of her ski trip to Beaver Creek Mountain, Colorado, on the snow, but walked — or slid — away with her head held high. “I’m proud of myself because I left the slopes in one piece and I usually trip over air so this was very cool!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a gallery of photos and videos, including one in which she can be heard belting out “I Believe I Can Fly.”

