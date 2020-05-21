“Restrict ridership to essential critical infrastructure workers in areas needing significant mitigation and maintain strict social distancing as much as possible,” the CDC suggests in the document

Here's What the CDC's New Guidelines Mean for Mass Transit Riders as States Begin to Reopen

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shared detailed guidelines over the weekend for how states can safely start to reopen after months of stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Among them were a number of recommendations for how to keep travelers safe.

Mass transit will see some of the most significant changes, according to the new rules.

Some mass transportation systems like buses and trains began shutting down across the country in mid-March, though many others stayed open — with strict safety protocols in place — for people who still needed to travel to get to their jobs and do other essential activities. In the CDC’s new 60-page document, they suggest what safety measures should be considered for all in order to limit any further spread of the virus.

For one, the CDC recommends that social distancing is promoted and enforced on all public transport. They suggest this be done in a number of ways, including asking passengers to enter and exit through different doors; closing every other row of seats; installing physical barriers like sneeze guards and partitions; and using physical guides like floor decals to show passengers where they should and should not stand or sit. Face masks and personal protective equipment should also be worn by passengers and transit operators.

They also recommend “reducing maximum occupancy of buses and individual subway and train cars and increasing service on crowded routes as appropriate,” in order to ensure passengers will be at least six feet apart at all times.

The document also recommends intensifying cleaning, disinfection and ventilation.

The CDC also urges that states need to have several health standards in place before anything reopens. They should be seeing a decrease in new coronavirus cases, fewer emergency room visits, a “robust” testing system and enough space in hospitals to treat patients “without crisis care,” meaning that ICUs are not full, there are no staff shortages and that they have enough personal protective equipment.

States and cities should also be able to conduct contact tracing — tracking down and monitoring anyone who has come in contact with a new coronavirus patient to ensure that they do not have or spread the virus further.

The CDC cautions, though, that areas need to go back to tighter restrictions if they start to see a resurgence in cases.

“Given the potential for a rebound in the number of cases or level of community transmission, a low threshold for reinstating more stringent mitigation standards will be essential," the CDC wrote in its guidance.

But these guidelines have come well after many states have reopened. They recommend, for example, that bars add sneeze guards and that restaurants remain limited to take-out or curbside delivery in the first phase of reopening. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants have already reopened with minimal changes in states like Wisconsin, where drinkers recently packed a pub near Milwaukie after the state’s stay-at-home order extension was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The delay was in part because the White House said the guidelines were “overly specific” and would not release them, The Washington Post reported. The Trump administration instead posted a brief plan for phased reopening without information on when states can move to each new phase.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As of May 20, all 50 states have reopened in some capacity, though the hardest-hit areas like New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago are still shut down. Reopening has become politicized, with small groups of protestors storming state capitols to demand that restrictions are lifted and a split down party lines between which states have reopened and which have not.