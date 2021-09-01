CDC Advises Unvaccinated People Against Labor Day Weekend Travel, Cautions Vaccinated on 'Risks'

The US Centers for Disease Control cited the highly contagious delta variant of COVID and rising cases as a factor in warning people against travel

Passengers arrive as Royal Caribbean International prepares to sail the Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami during the first U.S. trial cruise testing COVID-19 protocols on June 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Passengers arrive as Royal Caribbean International prepares to sail the Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami during the first U.S. trial cruise testing COVID-19 protocols on June 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Labor Day weekend promises a surge in travel among Americans, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked people to reconsider their plans — particularly the unvaccinated.

In a White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters, "First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walensky added, "We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own — these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling."

The CDC also updated its domestic travel recommendations on Aug. 25 advising people to "delay travel until you are fully vaccinated."

Passengers wait in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Orlando International Airport on the sixth day the airline has cancelled hundreds of flights. Credit: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The advisory comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread among those who are unvaccinated.

With the variant driving nearly all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and just 52% of the country fully vaccinated, cases have soared upwards to around 160,000 a day.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also up significantly, with more than 100,000 Americans in hospitals with COVID-19 and an average of nearly 1,300 people dying from the virus a day, according to The New York Times.

Travelers — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — have faced challenges to their plans as a result of rising cases.

Last week, Hawaii governor David Ige pleaded with tourists not to visit the state amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations for at least the next four weeks.

"It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said during a press conference. "I did ask everyone — residents and visitors alike — to reduce travel to Hawaii to essential business activities only. We do know that it is not a good time to travel to the islands."

Currently, travelers must be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of travel in order to enter Hawaii without a 10-day quarantine period.

Amid a busy getaway travel day for the Memorial Day weekend and the first holiday since coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, a crowd of travelers wait in line to check in for their flights at LAX at Delta Airlines, Terminal 2 at LAX Friday, May 28, 2021. Officials say travelers should arrive early for Memorial Day weekend flights. Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Several cruises have also seen outbreaks on board recently.

Marilyn Tackett, 77, died in mid-August. Her family claimed she contracted COVID-19 on a Carnival Vista cruise leading to her death, although officials denied the claim in a statement to PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The CDC later recommended travelers with an "increased risk" of COVID-19 avoid going on cruises regardless of their vaccination status.

International travel also remains up in the air as countries weigh whether American tourists can visit without posing a threat. The EU recently removed the U.S. from its "safe list" for travel.