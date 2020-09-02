Castle Used in Harry Potter to Enforce Security Measures Due to 'Abusive Behavior' by Visitors

An iconic English landmark made famous by the Harry Potter franchise is having to crack down on visitors because of a "high volume of verbally abusive behavior" towards its stewarding staff.

Alnwick Castle, which is located in Northumberland, recently re-opened to the public after being closed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Like many businesses and attractions re-opening amid the pandemic, the castle has several new procedures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — but some visitors have apparently been over-the-top in expressing their frustration.

"We are sad to report that we are currently experiencing a high volume of verbally abusive behavior towards our stewarding staff," a statement on the castle's website says. "We appreciate that your visit to Alnwick Castle will feel different this year - there are new procedures in place and some areas cannot be accessed."

Image zoom Alnwick Castle Getty Images

"We understand visitors may be frustrated, but we cannot excuse abusive behaviour towards staff or other visitors," the statement says, adding that measures in place are there for the safety of both guests and staff.

"We ask that you will treat our staff with the same courtesy and respect as you would expect for yourself."

"Abuse is not acceptable," the statement continues. "If any visitors engage in this type of behaviour, our Security team may ask you to leave the grounds."

As part of the new procedures at the castle, all guests are required to book online ahead of their visit, and several areas of the grounds remain closed. Social distancing is also required on the property, and masks are required in the medieval tower, where the castle's museum is located.

Alnwick Castle was featured as a backdrop in the first two Harry Potter movies — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — and served as the location for many iconic scenes.

Image zoom Alnwick Castle Getty Images

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) and their fellow wizarding students learned to ride broomsticks on the Outer Bailey, and the Lion Arch was used as a Hogwarts entrance that led down to Hagrid's Hut, according to the Castle's website. The castle's Inner Bailey is also the location where Harry and Ron crashed the Weasley family car in the second movie.

Alnwick Castle is the second-largest inhabited castle in Britain, just behind Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle. The 150-room medieval dwelling has been occupied by the Percy family since the 1300s. Ralph Percy is currently the 12th Duke of Northumberland, a title he inherited in 1995 after the death of his older brother.

"It’s only now that I have started to appreciate what an incredibly special place it is," Lady Melissa Percy, whose family owns the castle, told PEOPLE last year. "It was a lot of exploring — secret doors and secret rooms, it was a huge adventure playground."

The historic castle has also been featured in Downton Abbey and various movies.