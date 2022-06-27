Caroline Stanbury Says Husband's Wedding Ring, More Valuables Stolen in Burglary During Greek Getaway

The Real Housewives of Dubai star is vacationing with her family on the island of Mykonos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 05: Caroline Stanbury attends Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Champagne Armand De Brignac)

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 05: Caroline Stanbury attends Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Champagne Armand De Brignac)

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury says she was the victim of a robbery while vacationing in Greece on Saturday.

The 46-year-old had just arrived in Mykonos with her husband, former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo, 27, and her daughter, Yasmine, 16, three hours before the alleged robbery. She shared the news on her Instagram Story this weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, Stanbury spoke with PEOPLE about the events, which she says took place at her vacation rental home. PEOPLE could not confirm the incident with local authorities.

Upon their arrival, the family discovered the house, which she says was "in the middle of nowhere," had no cell phone service or security system. Because of this, they decided to move to another property. As she and Carrallo returned from dinner on Saturday to get their bags and move to a different villa around 11:30 p.m., she says they discovered a chilling scene.

"I was laughing with Sergio that it was so remote. It's such a scary place to go. But I was like 'What if someone's in the house?' Can you imagine? No one would hear us," she recalled saying. "And he opened the door and went 'boo' to make me scared as a joke."

Caroline Stanbury Caroline Stanbury

Left: Credit: Caroline Stanbury/instagram Right: Credit: Caroline Stanbury/instagram

"All our bags that we had left by the door to move were open all over the floor," she says. When they saw lights on upstairs, they "realized that there was someone still in the house," which she admits, was the "scariest part."

The former Ladies of London cast member and Carrallo immediately ran out to their driver and called the police, she said. They went back up to the house when the police arrived and found their cameras, jewelry and all of Stanbury's bags were gone. One special item in particular was missing.

"They took my husband's wedding ring, which he's absolutely destroyed over," she added.

Caroline Stanbury's hotel was robbed on her holiday in Greece. https://www.instagram.com/carolinestanbury Credit: Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

Stanbury is grateful that "everyone's fine," and she and her family moved to a hotel where they have security at night when they go out.

The Bravo star shared a video of the aftermath on her Instagram, which showed their suitcases, items and clothing strewn across the floor. She also shared an image of a door that appeared to be pried open.

Caroline Stanbury's hotel was robbed on her holiday in Greece. https://www.instagram.com/carolinestanbury Credit: Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

Along with the videos, she wrote a summary of the alleged events on her Story.

"So …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed … what was meant to be my daughters end of gsce trip has turned into a nightmare … so much gone but we are all safe! we came home to the men still in our house," she wrote.

She closed off the statement with a remark about her decision to live in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.