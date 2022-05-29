"SpongeBob is auctioning that bitch," Cardi B said in a video update after sharing her reaction to watching a yacht sink outside her oceanfront vacation villa

Cardi B Reacts to Watching a Yacht Sink While on Vacation: 'That S— Is in Bikini Bottom'

Cardi B had quite the view on her recent tropical getaway.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, shared her reaction to a yacht sinking outside her luxury vacation villa, narrating the ordeal as it went down in a video she posted Saturday to social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What the f—. Oh my ... It's sinking! Y'all see that? Y'all see that?" she exclaimed in the clip. "Oh my God, they can't do nothing about it. There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone! Bye bye! Bye ... Oh my God, it's gone!"

She ended the clip with some fake screams and other Cardi-isms as the last of the boat could be seen submerging next to rocks right in front of her oceanside stay.

Cardi clarified that nobody was on the boat when it went down. "A whole yacht sinked in front our face. Luckily no one was in there," she wrote with the video on her Instagram Story.

The Invasion of Privacy artist later shared another video of divers going down to search where the boat sank.

"Update, y'all. So, there's a search team looking for the boat. I just saw a scuba diver going down there ... child, that s— is in Bikini Bottom," Cardi said with a laugh. "That bitch long gone! SpongeBob is auctioning that bitch."

She previously served a fierce travel look in Miu Miu, rocking a rainbow knit two-piece ensemble with chunky white retro sunglasses, matching platform heels, a chunky green bangle and matching hoop earrings, as she traveled via private jet to her destination.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Hilariously Tries Her Best on a Mechanical Bull with Jimmie Allen

"Body in miu miu, kitty on meow meow," Cardi captioned photos of the look.