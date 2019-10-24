Image zoom Kennedy News and Media

Rome is known for being one of the most romantic cities in the world, and one Canadian tourist certainly found this to be true while visiting the Italian capital on vacation.

Alycia Savard-Ouellet, 19, of Charlevoix, Quebec, realized that she caught a once-in-a-lifetime moment on camera while checking out the Trevi Fountain, one of Rome’s most popular destinations.

The science student, who was in the city for five nights on a solo excursion, asked a new friend she made on the trip to take a few pictures of her in front of the famous landmark. It wasn’t until later that she realized a man could be seen asking his girlfriend to marry him in the background.

RELATED: Rome Fines Tourists for Sitting on Famed Spanish Steps as Police Enforce New Restrictions

Though Savard-Ouellet is the main focus in the photos — smiling and posing for the camera — the happy couple can be seen in the bottom right. The man is dressed in a purple button-down and striped pants, and the woman in a red dress, black jacket and white sneakers.

While the majority of the photos show the pair embracing and sharing a smooch, one of them shows the exact moment of him popping the question — the man holding out a ring and the woman clasping both hands to her mouth.

Image zoom Kennedy News and Media

“Once I came back home, I was showing my pictures to my parents on the TV and I told them ‘Oh I remember, I was laughing because of the cute couple kissing,’” Savard-Ouellet told the Daily Mail. “Then my mom went, ‘Wait, go back to the picture before this one,’ and we noticed he looked like he was proposing.”

Now, she is on a mission to find the couple in the photos, hoping to share the sweet memory with them.

“They are really cute and in the moment,” Savard-Ouellet told the Daily Mail. “It was amazing, I hope I can find them.”

RELATED VIDEO: You Can Now Stay in the Real Barbie Malibu Dream House Thanks to Airbnb

The student told Fox News on Tuesday that she has been taking steps towards connecting with the couple, joining and posting in a travel-focused Facebook group, which boasts almost one million followers.