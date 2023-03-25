This Weekender Bag Is Both 'Stylish' and 'Spacious,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

One user fit “multiple pairs of shoes, [a] laptop, change of clothes, and so much more”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 12:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Ah, springtime — it's a time of new beginnings, deep cleanings, and visits from the travel bug. If you're planning to jet off on a relaxing getaway this season, you may want to consider trading in that beat-up, old duffle bag for something newer, sturdier, and more stylish.

The Camtop Weekender Bag would be an ideal travel companion for lengthy vacations and weekend getaways alike. It can be used as a carry-on or personal item on an airplane since it can conveniently be tucked under a seat, or as a handy addition to a road trip luggage lineup. And right now, the bag is on sale at Amazon.

The travel tote is made from durable, anti-scratch Oxford fabric with faux leather detailing. Its spacious interior compartment features three pockets, including one with a zip closure. It also has a sizable shoe compartment on the bottom, so travelers can bring extra sneakers and sandals to pair with any vacation outfits. Plus, it eliminates the need to sacrifice precious space in a checked bag.

The tote also has an exterior zip pocket, two handles, and a removable shoulder strap. What's more, it also features a handy luggage sleeve that slides over the handle of a rolling suitcase, which will free up some hand and shoulder space navigating through an airport.

CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Black, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

In total, the weekender bag has a 20.9-inch length, 13.4-inch height, and 9-inch width. Whether you're using it to store clothes, toiletries, shoes, electronics, or all of the above, there's room! One reviewer wrote that they were able to fit "multiple pairs of shoes, [a] laptop, change of clothes, and so much more" in the travel tote.

And while the all-black style of Camtop Weekender Bag is on sale with the steepest discount right now, there are plenty of other colors with markdowns, too. For bolder varieties, grab the cow-print weekender bag while it's on sale for under $40, or peruse the selection of discounted neutrals, like this faux-tweed style that's 10 percent off.

CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Gray and Black, $37.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

With all of its fashionable functionality, it's no wonder this weekender bag has garnered hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper brought the bag along for a six-week international trip and wrote: "I can fit three pairs of size 11 shoes in the shoe compartment, three makeup and skincare bags, all my essentials, a blanket, and an outfit." In addition to calling the bag "spacious," they also said it was "stylish and luxurious-looking."

Another user raved about the convenience of the bag's luggage sleeve, saying it "makes it so easy to tote around," while a third reviewer noted that the bag "fit under the seat perfectly" when they used it as a personal item on an airplane.

Start preparing for your spring and summer vacations with the help of the Camtop Weekender Bag, but act fast to take advantage of the sale prices.

CAMTOP Women Travel Tote Overnight Weekender Carry On Bag With Luggage Sleeve and Shoes Compartmet
Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Brown and Black, $37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Romantic Floral Decor Pieces roundup
13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50
Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
'Nothing Sticks' to These Top-Rated Silicone Cooking Utensils, and a 5-Piece Set Is Just $22 at Amazon
Tineco Pure ONE X Essentials Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Better Than Any Dyson,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Best Diaper Backpacks of 2023
The 9 Best Diaper Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Underseat Luggage
The 6 Best Underseat Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
PEOPLE Tested Best Weekender Bags
The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2023
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Dagne Dover Bags
The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2023
duffel bag
The 3 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
dog in pet carrier
The 9 Best Airline-Approved Pet Carriers of 2023 for In-Cabin and Cargo Hold
best work bags for women
We Found the 15 Very Best Work Bags of 2023 — Starting at Just $18
7-best-tote-bags-of-2022-tout
The 7 Best Tote Bags of 2023 for Every Style and Budget — Starting at $14
carry on luggage
The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023
PEOPLE Tested toiletry bags
The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
beach bags
Natural Accessories Are Everywhere This Summer, and We Found 5 Straw Purses for Under $40 on Amazon
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
amazon handbags under $25
10 of the Most Popular Handbags on Amazon Under $25