This Weekender Bag Is Both 'Stylish' and 'Spacious,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Ah, springtime — it's a time of new beginnings, deep cleanings, and visits from the travel bug. If you're planning to jet off on a relaxing getaway this season, you may want to consider trading in that beat-up, old duffle bag for something newer, sturdier, and more stylish.

The Camtop Weekender Bag would be an ideal travel companion for lengthy vacations and weekend getaways alike. It can be used as a carry-on or personal item on an airplane since it can conveniently be tucked under a seat, or as a handy addition to a road trip luggage lineup. And right now, the bag is on sale at Amazon.

The travel tote is made from durable, anti-scratch Oxford fabric with faux leather detailing. Its spacious interior compartment features three pockets, including one with a zip closure. It also has a sizable shoe compartment on the bottom, so travelers can bring extra sneakers and sandals to pair with any vacation outfits. Plus, it eliminates the need to sacrifice precious space in a checked bag.

The tote also has an exterior zip pocket, two handles, and a removable shoulder strap. What's more, it also features a handy luggage sleeve that slides over the handle of a rolling suitcase, which will free up some hand and shoulder space navigating through an airport.

Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Black, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

In total, the weekender bag has a 20.9-inch length, 13.4-inch height, and 9-inch width. Whether you're using it to store clothes, toiletries, shoes, electronics, or all of the above, there's room! One reviewer wrote that they were able to fit "multiple pairs of shoes, [a] laptop, change of clothes, and so much more" in the travel tote.

And while the all-black style of Camtop Weekender Bag is on sale with the steepest discount right now, there are plenty of other colors with markdowns, too. For bolder varieties, grab the cow-print weekender bag while it's on sale for under $40, or peruse the selection of discounted neutrals, like this faux-tweed style that's 10 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Gray and Black, $37.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

With all of its fashionable functionality, it's no wonder this weekender bag has garnered hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper brought the bag along for a six-week international trip and wrote: "I can fit three pairs of size 11 shoes in the shoe compartment, three makeup and skincare bags, all my essentials, a blanket, and an outfit." In addition to calling the bag "spacious," they also said it was "stylish and luxurious-looking."

Another user raved about the convenience of the bag's luggage sleeve, saying it "makes it so easy to tote around," while a third reviewer noted that the bag "fit under the seat perfectly" when they used it as a personal item on an airplane.

Start preparing for your spring and summer vacations with the help of the Camtop Weekender Bag, but act fast to take advantage of the sale prices.

Amazon

Buy It! Camtop Weekender Bag in Brown and Black, $37.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.