Camila Alves McConaughey Was on Lufthansa Flight that 'Dropped Almost 4,000 Feet,' Hospitalized 7: 'Chaos'

The wife of Matthew McConaughey and mom of three shared her experience as a passenger on the flight that encountered severe turbulence en route from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 2, 2023 06:13 PM
Camila McConaughey Lufthansa Flight

Camila Alves McConaughey is sharing her experience aboard a Lufthansa flight that endured severe turbulence on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey and mom of three shared video footage showing the damage inside the plane after it made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," the Brazilian model and entrepreneur wrote in the caption. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS. And the turbulence keep on coming."

"The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one," she continued. "Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

After thanking Marriott Bonvoy for finding her a hotel room after the emergency landing, she added, "We made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today. To the journey I continue…"

Lufthansa Flight 469 was flying 37,000 feet above Tennessee when it experienced "severe turbulence" that hospitalized seven passengers, the FAA told PEOPLE in a statement. It was able to land at the Virginia airport "without incident" at 9:10 p.m., the agency said.

As seen in Alves' video, the turbulence caused food to be thrown and scattered around the aisles, along with paper and other items.

The FAA did not reveal additional details about the injuries passengers endured.

