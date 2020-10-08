"We don't anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger theme parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data," Gov. Gavin Newsom said

California Gov. Says He's in 'No Hurry' to Reopen Disneyland and Other Amusement Parks

Disneyland and other California theme parks are likely not opening anytime soon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Newsom, 52, said that while "there are disagreements" about reopening California's theme parks — including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain — all of which have been closed since March, state officials are "going to let science and data make that determination."

"I understand the friction, the frustration that many business leaders have, they want to move forward to reopen, but we are going to be led by a health-first framework and we're going to be stubborn about it," the governor said. "That's our commitment, that's our resolve. While we feel there is no hurry in putting out guidelines, we continue to work with the industry."

Newsom added: "We don't anticipate in the immediate term any of these larger theme parks opening until we see more stability in terms of the data."

Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim were slated to reopen in July, but were delayed when state and local governments did not grant approval in time for them to make necessary preparations, park officials said at the time. Downtown Disney shops and restaurants were able to reopen earlier this summer with outdoor seating only and strict safety precautions in place.

Disney's parks in Orlando, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Paris have all reopened.

Last month, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro called on California officials to allow the parks in Anaheim to reopen.

″To our California government officials, particularly at the state level, I encourage you to treat theme parks like you would other sectors and help us reopen," D'Amaro said during a webcast, Deadline reported. ″We need guidelines that are fair and equitable so we can better understand our future and chart a path toward reopening."

During the call, D'Amaro seemed to warn of the looming layoffs.

″The longer we wait, the more devastating the impact will be to the Orange County and Anaheim communities and to the tens of thousands of people who rely on us for employment,″ he said, according to Deadline's report. ″With the right guidelines and our years of operations experience, I am confident that we can restart and get people back to work.″

D'Amaro later confirmed the layoffs in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Sept. 29. According to D'Amaro, about 28,000 U.S. employees — of which 67 percent are part-time — will be affected.