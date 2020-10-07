Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Vacation in the Maldives: 'My Dream'

The reality stars said they tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times before and after arriving in their international destination

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have set out on their first vacation together since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums arrived in the Maldives this week, sharing various photos and videos on Instagram of the destination, a remote island nation in the Indian Ocean popular with celebrities. According to both stars, they tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times before and after they arrived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Unglert, 29, documented the couple's trip thus far in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, in which Miller-Keyes, 25, could be seen wearing a face shield onboard the plane. "three flights, two covid tests, and a boat ride and we finally made it to the Maldives," he began the caption.

"This was my first time on an airplane since February and I’ll admit, I was skeptical when we were considering taking this trip," Unglert continued. "I’ve never been too worried about myself per se, but the possibility of getting someone else sick terrifies me." He also noted that their airline, Qatar, had stringent safety protocol in place that "made me feel way more comfortable."

"It feels good to fly again! #maldivestogether," he concluded his post.

In an Instagram post shared by Miller-Keyes from before the couple arrived in the Maldives, the Bachelor alum wore a black mask while getting comfortable aboard the flight.

"Our 16-hour flight flew by with @qatarairways! And now we have one more flight until we get to my dream destination," she wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

The following day, Miller-Keyes wrote in another post alongside photos from the destination, "Our second Covid test came back negative so we were able to leave our villa and explore the unbelievably beautiful @discoversoneva Fushi!"

The Maldives has long been a favorite spot for stars seeking privacy and luxury in a tropical destination. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Beckham family have all vacationed in the archipelago.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stayed at the same resort as the Bachelor Nation members, Soneva Fushi, for their honeymoon in 2019. One-bedroom villas there start at $1,272 per night and reach more than $36,000 per night during high season.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry rekindled their romance after a rough patch at the Amilla Fushi Resort, in January 2018.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert have been dating since they left Bachelor in Paradise as a couple in the summer of 2019. In June, they appeared on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! and opened up about their relationship and their reason for wearing commitment rings.

"The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn, and I've been wearing it for the past six or so months," said Unglert. "She wears her fun little ring as well, which isn't the traditional ring of marriage or engagement ring, but it's our way of telling the world and the people we're around that we are committed to each other."