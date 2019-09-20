Busch Gardens' New Hybrid Roller Coaster Will Be Tallest in the U.S. and Fastest in the World

Image zoom Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens is about to be the proud new owner of the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the Sunshine State.

On September 12, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced that they were in the process of building a new thrill ride at Busch Gardens amusement park in Tampa, named Iron Gwazi. The attraction will be the park’s 10th roller coaster, and is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

Currently under construction, Iron Gwazi will be a steel hybrid coaster (meaning it is comprised of both wood and steel), using tracks from Gwazi, a dueling wooden roller coaster that permanently closed at the park in 2015.

RELATED: Big Drops, Fast Turns & More: The World’s Craziest Rollercoasters

Converting Gwazi’s twin-tracks into a single-track design, Iron Gwazi will be 206 feet tall and travel at speeds up to 76 mph, making it the tallest hybrid roller coaster in North America and the fastest and steepest hybrid in the world. It will also be the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Florida, a state known for its numerous theme parks.

Inspired by Florida’s famous alligator population, the Iron Gwazi is set to be a high-thrill attraction, boasting 4,075 feet of twisting-and-turning tracks and three brain-rattling inversions with 12 moments of airtime bringing riders out of their seats. The entire ride will last 110 seconds, kicked off by a 91-degree drop.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Who Won Free Disneyland Pass in 1985 Finally Uses it Decades Later

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment also announced that they would be adding a sixth roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, named Ice Breaker. It will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first launch coaster.

More family-friendly than Iron Gwazi, that coaster’s top speed is 52 mph, with no inversions. The attraction, which is inspired by the nearby Wild Arctic exhibit, aims to educate visitors about the park’s conservation efforts in a fun and thrilling way.