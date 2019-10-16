Florida Keys' First Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Resort Devastated by Fire to Reopen in December

Image zoom Bungalows Key Largo

Bungalows Key Largo will reopen this December, just months after a fire erupted at the newly opened resort in May.

The property, which is the first-ever adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys, suffered a 4-alarm fire in May, three months after its grand opening. Now, the owners have rebuilt the structures to completely replicate those that were affected by the blaze, including the two-story Beach House, which housed two restaurants, a resort bar, the main pool area and the on-site spa.

When Bungalows Key Largo first opened in March, travelers were intrigued by the resort’s no-guests-under-21 policy, as well as its all-inclusive pricing, which incorporated dining, cooking and mixology classes, hotel events like fish fries and pig roasts, and 24/7 golf cart transportation around the property.

Starting December 19, guests can take advantage of all of those things and more, as Bungalows Key Largo will be ready to welcome visitors again, with new experiences including a boating program to explore the Keys by water, as well as new Holiday activities and entertainment, including sip-and-paint classes, paddle board yoga and Christmas caroling.

“We have worked tirelessly to restore the resort to its original grandeur, and we are confident the finished product is worthy of the hotel’s opening fanfare,” says Jerry Johnson, who owns the property. “We look forward to welcoming new guests as well as loyal guests back for a truly immersive Florida Keys experience.”

The property boasts 135 private villas, located on a sprawling 12-acres of oceanfront property. Each of the suites are outfitted with an oversized soaking tub and outdoor garden shower.

Guests have a variety of dining options, including a festive beachside Mexican restaurant and bar, Sea Señor, which allows guests to dine under palm trees near the sand. Largo Larry’s food truck offers quick bites, and the Sunset Tiki Bar gives guests the opportunity to sip an al fresco cocktail. Travelers can also opt to dine on two floating, six-seat tiki boats, named the S.S. Rum Runner and the S.S. Margarita.

In the redone Beach House, the resort brought back their original restaurants: Fish Tales, which is inspired by coastal dining in Capri, Italy, and Bogie & Bacall’s, which is the spot for an upscale, multi-course meal with wine pairings. The renovated Beach House is also home to the Hemingway Bar.

The Zen Garden Spa, which is complete with a Himalayan salt room, a turquoise blue quartz-tiled eucalyptus steam room and black, bamboo-lined walkways marked with Buddhas that lead to treatment rooms, has also been restored.

On-site, the adults-only property has two pools, and two jacuzzi tubs, as well as three piers and multiple beach cabanas along the shoreline.

When the fire broke out in May, a representative for the property told PEOPLE that the staff was working with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze, and “all guests and associates were evacuated safely.”

“The ownership for Bungalows Key Largo is working diligently to reopen the resort and expects to welcome guests as soon as December 2019, with reservations being accepted starting December 20, 2019,” the representative said at the time. “We are continuing to work with local authorities and express our gratitude to those authorities for their quick action and ongoing assistance.”

Bookings for the luxurious property are now being accepted for stays starting December 19, with rates starting at $399 per person per night. Visit bungalowskeylargo.com to learn more.