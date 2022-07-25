The House Where BTS Filmed Their IN THE SOOP Reality Show Is Going to Be an Airbnb

Calling all BTS fans — prepare to relax and recharge like your favorite K-Pop icons!

In an exclusive press release shared with PEOPLE, Airbnb revealed that two lucky guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a one-night stay at the stunning property where BTS filmed their reality show, IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2.

"The expansive property will immerse guests in the serene natural rhythms of PyeongChang, South Korea, a mountainous region famed for its lush forests and rolling hilltop vistas," according to the press release.

Fans can officially request to book the overnight experience on Monday, August 1, at 10 p.m. ET on Airbnb. The booking only costs $7, plus taxes and fees, as a nod to the group's seven members: RM, 27, Jin, 29, SUGA, 29, J-Hope, 28, Jimin, 26, V, 26, and Jungkook, 24.

On the exterior of the countryside mansion, guests have the option of enjoying the extensive deck and rectangular pool that J-Hope and Jin often frequented on the show, along with his unicorn-shaped float. Otherwise, they can break a sweat while jumping on the trampoline or take advantage of the gym equipment that the members used.. The estate even includes a basketball court where Bam, Jungkook's dog, would often hang out.

Within the property, fans can get a little peace and quiet by reading through the collection of books offered in the study. Snapping polaroid selfies like J-Hope and painting masterpieces on a canvas are also activities that guests can expect to partake in.

One of the highlights of the house is the music room, which features stunning views of the pool and mountainous landscape. A large portrait of BTS adorns the wall, which guests can admire while playing the guitar just like SUGA. The real gem of this room is the karaoke machine and sound system where fans can jam out to songs from the group's latest album, Proof, along with other hit tracks.

Guests will relax exactly like BTS did, as many of the original furniture and amenities from the show are included with the experience. For foodie fans, specially catered dishes will be brought to the modern-looking kitchen, such as egg tarts, simmered rice cakes, and charcoal grilled korean beef, which the band referred to as "the best taste in the world," according to Airbnb's press release.

IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2 is a reality show produced by Hybe and features the seven members of BTS disconnecting from their busy schedules and spending time with each other in a nature-filled oasis. While the group is currently focussing on solo projects, fans can enjoy this Airbnb experience in peace knowing that BTS "will remain active as a team," as PEOPLE reported in June.