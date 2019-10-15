Britney Spears Says 'Nothing Heals More Than the Ocean' During 'Magical' Trip To Maui

Britney Spears is taking some R&R with Mother Nature this week.

The 37-year-old recently took a trip to the Hawaiian island of Maui, where she spent time soaking up the sun and taking in the healing powers of the ocean.

Spears documented her “magical” journey on Instagram Monday, sharing a cheery photo of herself sitting in a tree next to the water.

“Nothing heals more than the ocean,” wrote the singer, who recently announced she would be taking an indefinite break from work. “I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui …. it’s literally turquoise … it’s unbelievable !!! This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there.”

She continued, “In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices …. we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place ….. here I know there is more.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She’s Taking Time to ‘Focus on What I Really Want’ Amid Indefinite Work Hiatus

Spears’s island vacation comes during a time of personal change for the performer.

At the end of September, she opened up about how she would be spending time away from her work, joking that she hoped her fans “haven’t forgotten about me!!”

“I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images showing her on stage.

“I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect,” she said. “Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world.”

Spears’s boyfriend Sam Asghari praised the mother of two for her candid post, commenting “Respect” along with a wolf emoji.

RELATED: Britney Spears Steps Out with Boyfriend Sam Asghari 2 Days After Conservatorship Hearing

Spears announced she would be taking a step away from the spotlight in January, as she supported her father Jamie following his life-threatening colon rupture.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” she explained in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Spears’s September announcement came over a week after her father was cleared of child abuse charges following an alleged altercation with his 14-year-old grandson Sean Preston.

Earlier that month, the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report, alleging that the singer’s father physically abused Sean during a visit at his home on Aug. 24.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Though Jamie has since stepped down as her primary conservator, the move is only temporary.

“He will continue to be the conservator,” the source said. “Britney and Jamie always had a complicated relationship. Her dad can be very stern, firm and stubborn. Britney many times rebelled against him.”

PEOPLE also confirmed that Spears and Federline recently came to a new child custody arrangement which gives Spears 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. Spears’s visits are required to be supervised, Kaplan said.