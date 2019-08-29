This Breaking Bad-Themed Airbnb Actually Appeared on the Show (and Comes with Hazmat Suits!)

Image zoom #breakingbad53

Break out those hazmat suits! You can now live like Walter and Jesse on the hit show Breaking Bad — and it’s all thanks to a brand new listing on Airbnb.

A pair of Airbnb hosts named Sam and Ben have listed their home on the vacation rental site under the name, “Breaking Bad House 5.3,” referencing the fact that the property was used as a set for season five, episode three of the AMC series, which aired from 2008 to 2013. The home is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the city where the show was set and also primarily filmed.

The 3,600-square-foot home, which is described on Airbnb as “spacious and comfortable,” with room for 16 or more guests, was featured in the episode called “Hazard Pay,” which follows Walter and Jesse as they turn a home being fumigated by Vamanos Pest into a meth lab. This is that home.

Catering to fans of the show, the listing description reads, “Make sure to don the hazmat suits and Vamanos Pest uniforms for fun and pictures during your stay here! A popular activity is to find specific scenes in Season 5 Episode 3, put on the appropriate clothes, match camera angles perfectly, and take pictures making it look like YOU are a part of the show!”

The home also features plenty of framed posters and stills from the show, as well as themed decor.

With four bedrooms (including a total of 12 beds), three baths and multiple common areas, the home appears to be the ultimate getaway for a large group of Breaking Bad fans looking for a place to stay during a New Mexican vacation.

Despite its stint as a fictional meth lab, the home is well equipped for families, set up to accommodate kids. Not only is there a big backyard for little ones to run around and play, there are also bunk beds with mattress protectors, two “pack and play” beds for infants and a games room.

Perhaps the best part of the listing? The fact that the entire home will cost you only $259 per night. Split between up to 16 guests, the price is startlingly affordable — especially for a piece of TV history.

Ready to get in on the action? Dates starting in September are still available on Airbnb — but it might just start booking up now that the Breaking Bad movie has been announced!