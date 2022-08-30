'Boy Meets World' Star Says Mr. Feeny Character Helped Him Make It Through Airport Security with Expired ID

The Transportation Security Agency says travelers are allowed to use an expired licenses as long as it's been expired for less than a year and they can provide secondary identification

Published on August 30, 2022 02:41 PM
William Daniels
William Daniels . Photo: Mark Davis/WireImage

William Daniels' iconic role on Boy Meets World came in handy on a recent trip to the airport.

In a tweet shared last week, Daniels, 95, said that "Mr. Feeny is still helping people — me included."

"Got stuck at the airport with an expired ID (whoopsie) but the youngsters working the desk knew him and allowed me on the plane because of it," he wrote in the tweet posted Aug. 25. "Don't know where I would be without him!"

According to the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), travelers are allowed to travel with an expired ID in some cases.

A representative for the agency told PEOPLE of the incident, "Though we do not know the airport or timeframe, TSA provided an accommodation for all travelers as a result of COVID-19."

According to TSA, "If your driver's license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver's license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver's licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration. DHS has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to May 3, 2023."

So it is possible that Williams, whose beloved character was a stickler for rules, may not have broken any.

william daniels
The cast of Boy Meets World. getty

Earlier this year, Daniels revealed he almost passed on the famous sitcom role.

The Emmy award-winning actor reunited with his former costars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong on Pod Meets World in July to share some behind-the-scenes stories from the '90s series.

"I asked for a meeting [with creator Michael Jacobs] because I turned it down and he wanted to know why," Daniels recalled. "I said 'well, that's a funny name and I don't wanna make fun of teachers. I respect them."

Daniels continued, "Then he told me what my role was based on, which was a mentor of his when he was in high school."

At that point, said Daniels, "I realized the plot would be written with respect."

The hiccups continued as Daniels nearly abandoned the show before its first day of filming, according to Strong, 42.

The actor, who played Shawn Hunter from 1993–2000, revealed the show had a disastrous first table read for the pilot episode that prompted Daniels to threaten to quit. That night, Jacobs rewrote the script until the actor was pleased with how his character was being portrayed.

Seven seasons and 158 episodes later, Daniels found one of his signature characters in Mr. Feeny — in fact, he even revisited the character in five episodes of Disney's Girl Meets World reboot from 2014–2017.

