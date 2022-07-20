This Is What Your United Flight Could Look Like in the Near Future

The future of flying has just been unveiled.

On Tuesday, aviation company Boom Supersonic revealed the design for its highly anticipated Mach 1.7 Overture passenger jet, which touts a speed twice as fast as the standard passenger airline.

Set to begin production in 2024, the supersonic plane seats 65 to 80 people and uses 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The fuel efficiency is even more impactful because the diameter is larger in the front and smaller in the back of the body of the plane.

United Airlines has already expressed interest in using the jet in the near future, posting a photo of the new design on Instagram with the caption, "Our hearts went BOOM! 😍 Behold the all-new @boomsupersonic design, coming to the skies in 2029."

"The aircraft is now designed for manufacturability and for maintenance," Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl told Fast Company on Tuesday. "The tail-mounted engine in the old design would have been difficult to reach and maintain."

Added Scholl: "Everything we've been saying for the last few years about fuel efficiency about the airplanes remains true."

Of the seating, he said, "It's 65 in a very luxurious interior. At 80, it's still nice, but it's not as spacious. We're working on an update to the interior, which we will be able to share earlier next year."

BOOM Supersonic Unveils Design for Lightening Fast Passenger Jet Credit: BOOM Supersonic

While Boom signed a deal with Rolls Royce back in 2020, Scholl wouldn't reveal if the luxury car company had constructed the Overture's engine, adding, "We've been working behind the scenes on the engine for a very long time because it's a fundamental component."

Thanks to its four wing-mounted engines (instead of the standard three engines) the jet isn't as loud as a typical plane and features the first ever automated noise reduction system in the world, Boom Supersonic said in its release. Free of afterburners and buzzing engines, when taking off the Overture will emit very little noise, providing a peaceful experience for passengers and nearby residents and businesses.

"Going for the softer levels of sonic boom comes with an efficiency debt," Scholl told Fast Company. "We just focus all of our efforts on fuel efficiency and put the sonic boom where nobody's going to hear it."

BOOM Supersonic Unveils Design for Lightening Fast Passenger Jet Credit: BOOM Supersonic

In its release, Boom said the aircraft will be made completely with carbon composite material, which it notes is lightweight yet strong in durability and performance compared to its aluminum counterpart.

