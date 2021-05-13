You Can Book a Sleepover in Monica & Rachel's Friends Apartment This Month

Enter to win one of two stays in the iconic two-bedroom apartment, located inside The Friends Experience flagship in NYC

Booking.com is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Friends fans, and we couldn't be any more excited.

The hotel and vacation rental platform has teamed up with The Friends Experience flagship in New York City, which first opened in March, to offer fans the chance to book out the two-story venue for an overnight experience they won't soon forget, complete with a custom tour with a photographer, a themed scavenger hunt, Monica-worthy dinner and drinks, foosball in Chandler and Joey's apartment and so much more.

You can enter to win one of two stays, and it'll cost only $19.94 for the night, a nod to the year the show first aired!

"The Ultimate Sleepover at The Friends Experience" first invites fans of the iconic TV show to experience all the thrills of the popular pop-up, which was created by Warner Bros. and Superfly X.

Friends sleepover Credit: Booking.com

The experience allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the world of Friends, exploring set recreations, checking out props and costumes used in the show, participating in interactive activities (think: trying to help Ross "pivot!" his sofa), shopping limited-edition merch and more.

After a night full of personalized activities and living like the gang would, the winners will then wake up to coffee and breakfast at Central Perk!

The special stays will take place on either Sunday May 23rd, 2021 or Monday May 24th, 2021, and the bookings open on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 10:00am ET on the Booking.com website.

Friends Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

If you aren't one of the lucky two to win an overnight stay, you can still check out The Friends Experience year-round, located in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan. General admission starts at $45, and private tours are also available.