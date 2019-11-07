As Bobby Berk can attest, what happens in Tokyo doesn’t exactly stay in Tokyo.

While filming Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — a special four-episode season of the Fab Five’s Netflix series which premiered on Nov. 1 — earlier this year, several videos that the interior designer posted to social media of himself singing karaoke to Queen and Whitney Houston classics with Harry Styles and American-Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara (who serves as the Five’s guide on the series) quickly made the rounds online.

During a recent catch-up about his ongoing Adobe Document Cloud partnership, Berk gave PEOPLE the lowdown on the night out.

“I was hanging out at a mutual friend’s [house] with Kiko and somehow in the press, rumors had started that her and Harry were dating because they followed each other on social media even though they had never met,” Berk, 38, said. “So, he happened to be in Tokyo and he’s like, ‘Well hey, if everyone thinks we’re already friends, we might as well be.'”

Bobby Berk; Harry Styles

Berk said Mazuhara, 29, then invited Styles, 25, over after he asked what they were all doing.

“In walked Harry Styles and then we decided to go out and karaoke,” he said. “I mean, karaoke with Harry Styles was pretty cool. He’s super, super sweet and so down to earth.”

While filming the mini season in Japan, Berk said that his interior design skills were put to the test.

“Honestly, we thought it was going to be a bit of a disaster,” he said. “Between the language barrier and the cultural barrier, we weren’t sure what we do was going to — no pun intended — translate. But it did.”

“There were huge differences on the designing there because, for the most part, the spaces are very small, and most rental apartments you can’t paint, you can’t even hang anything on the walls,” he continued. “So, we had to get really creative. We’d build rooms within the room without touching walls, flooring or the ceiling. We had to do a lot of custom-building of furniture where in the U.S., I could just paint walls, put on wallpaper and do a lot of visual stuff.”

Next, Berk said he’d love for the Fab Five — which also includes Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown — to take on Brazil.

“We have a huge fan base in Brazil,” he said. “Brazil is going through a lot of the same things that we are here in the States right now with civil rights and acceptance of people that are different from you, and kind of taking a step backwards. So, I think it would be really great to go to Brazil right now.”

Bobby Berk

But first, Berk and his husband, Dewey Do, will be traveling to Vietnam and Bali for the holidays.

“I have not been home for Christmas in I don’t know how many years,” he said. “The holidays are really the only time in the last few years that we’re not filming, so, my husband and I usually take that time to take vacation. Because it’s the only time I know I’m not going to get called in to film something.”

Berk’s partnership with Adobe has been essential because he’s always on the move, he says.

“I’m always on the go, so I never have a printer with me or a scanner,” explained Berk, who also spoke at the Adobe MAX conference on Monday. “So being able to sign documents and being able to approve stuff, I think, is what I find the most helpful with Adobe Acrobat, Scan and Sign. I continue to use it daily to keep me going.”

“I’m very selective about the partnerships that I take on because they need to be real and authentic,” he added. “I have used Adobe products since my very first day of working in design and retail. So, it was a natural partnership. One that really truly is the product that I use. It’s very important to me to be true and authentic.”

Bobby Berk at the Adobe MAX conference

On Tuesday, Berk also celebrated the launch of his debut furniture line, The Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture Collection, in Los Angeles. The collection is available now to consumers both in select retailers across the U.S. and online.

“What I love about this collection, is that each piece easily mixes with another, while still being strong enough to stand on its own. These truly are pieces I would use in my own home,” Berk said in a statement. ​“A.R.T. encouraged my creativity and allowed my ideas and designs to become a reality. In doing so, we’re now able to give consumers the opportunity to do the same.”

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! is currently streaming on Netflix.