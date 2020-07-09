The former war correspondent and his son, 28, adventure through Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Pakistan and more

Bob Woodruff and Son Mack Explore Another Side of Conflict-Ridden Countries for Disney+ Travel Show

Bob Woodruff and his son Mack are going on a very different kind of family vacation.

The former ABC News correspondent, who's best known for covering dangerous conflicts around the world, is going back to some of the countries he's seen the worst of, this time looking for the best.

In a new series, Rogue Trip, created by Nat Geo and streaming on Disney+, the veteran journalist is bringing along his 28-year-old photographer son, and seeking hidden gems and once-in-a-lifetime experiences in some of the globe's most unlikely destinations.

The six-episode series will see the duo visit Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Ukraine — countries that have made the news in decades past for troubles ranging from drug trafficking to terrorist activity to political unrest.

The Woodruffs' goal is to show another side of these places, some of which have emerged in recent years as alluring tourist destinations, while others are still off most travelers' radar.

Bob, who retired from fieldwork after an explosion in Iraq that left him with a traumatic brain injury, and Mack, who recently recovered from COVID-19, are up for anything. "I didn't want my kids to grow up fearful because of what happened," Bob explains in the trailer above, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip, they can be seen hiking through jungles, parasailing, horseback riding and canoeing. A release from Disney+ notes they also repelled down waterfalls with former rebel fighters.

Overlooking a verdant valley in one episode, Bob recalls, "I've covered the last few wars here, I've never been to a place like this."

"The media who come here are only interested in war, and the positive side, the world never gets to learn about," their guide explains.

Mack replies, "That's why we're here."