'Billions' Actor Damian Lewis Was Stranded in Iceland Airport with Thousands of Others

Damian Lewis was among the thousands of travelers stuck in an Iceland airport due to severe weather recently.

The Billions alum, 51, was spotted at the Keflavík International Airport after the area was hit with inclement weather, according to multiple outlets.

One fan, Caroline Rose, captured the moment with a selfie of her and the actor.

Caroline tweeted "scenes from Iceland" after being in the airport for over a day following "flight delays and cancelations."

She noted that some travelers used baggage belts, an escalator, and luggage carts to lean on for sleep. But the real surprise was running into Lewis.

"BTW Damian Lewis was stuck here too and it was awesome," she captioned a set of photos that featured Lewis.

A representative for Lewis tells PEOPLE the actor is now safely back in the U.K.

Another fan shared a snap of dozens of people standing inside the airport, writing, "Finally have something in common with @lewis_damian, we are stuck at #KEF with thousand of stranded travelers. Roads closed, flights cancelled."

The Icelandic Meterological Office issued an official warning for the country, noting that drivers would have difficulty seeing and the roads were considered dangerous, NBC News reported. Because of this, many people were unable to get to nearby hotels and were forced to camp out at the airport.

According to Travel Weekly, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said, "High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are affecting transfers from Keflavik International airport. It noted that an emergency shelter had been set up nearby and emergency service workers were providing blankets and water to those stuck at the airport.

The statement said authorities "are doing everything they can to move passengers on to hotel accommodation in the area as conditions allow."

In the latest update, officials canceled flights that were scheduled to leave the airport on Dec. 20. Passengers were able to rebook their flights and were reimbursed for their hotel stays, Travel Weekly reported.