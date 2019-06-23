Every Real-Life Location from Big Little Lies that You Can Visit in Monterey, California

The cast of Big Little Lies is loaded with A-listers, including new addition Meryl Streep. But the HBO series, which returned for a second season June 9, has also made a star out of its setting: picture-perfect Monterey, Calif.

Long a draw thanks to its world-famous aquarium, the coastal city—about two hours south of San Francisco—has seen its profile boosted by the award-winning drama and sleepy sites in the county turned into tourist destinations.

Here are just a few of the real spots from the show you can visit — and some of the cast’s favorite local hangouts.