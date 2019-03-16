Bethenny Frankel Gets Stuck on Roller Coaster During Trip to Busch Gardens

Bethenny Frankel‘s recent vacation was a roller coaster ride in more ways than one.

During a trip to Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York star got stuck high above the ground when while riding the Cobra’s Curse roller coaster.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, the Skinny Girl founder, 48, kept her followers appraised of the ordeal.

“Of course our one car is stuck for 15 min now…” she captioned one clip, before adding in a later one that an “ambassador” for the park was on their way to “get us off” the ride.

It is not immediately clear how Frankel and her fellow passengers ended up getting back to the ground.

That day, Frankel also spoke highly of the amusement park, writing on Twitter, “I love @BuschGardens ! It’s such a manageable fun park!!!!”

A spokesperson for Busch Gardens confirms to PEOPLE that Cobra’s Curse “shut down briefly and guest were evacuated quickly and safely without incident.”

“The park’s maintenance team identified the issue, reset the ride and Cobra’s Curse was reopened quickly for guests” the spokesperson said. “We are happy to hear that Ms. Frankel enjoyed the rest of her experience at Bush Gardens Tampa Bay.”

Reps for Frankel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I love @BuschGardens ! It’s such a manageable fun park!!!! 🎢 🧸 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 14, 2019

Quite the roller coaster connoisseur, during a 2012 trip to Disney World, Frankel shared her thoughts on a variety of rides.

“California screamin’ is definitely scarier than the rock n roller coaster,” she wrote, adding that she was off to ride the “Tower of terror next!”

Even before her roller coaster mishap, Frankel has had a difficult year.

Earlier this month, the reality star learned that she has to add yet another health problem to her list — leaky gut syndrome.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ and a wheat allergy,” she wrote on Twitter of the common digestive disorder. “Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile.”

Frankel’s stomach issues come after months of turmoil that started in December when she had a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish. The Skinnygirl mogul has a life-threatening fish allergy and had to be rushed to the hospital after eating soup that contained fish, unbeknownst to her.