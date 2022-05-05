The Best Travel Strollers Tested by Parents

First, the good: It weighs 11.8 pounds, three full pounds less than our top pick. And the stroller is easy to fold, even if it probably will require two hands (a strong person might be able to do it with one, but there are two buttons to push, so it's much easier with two). Unfolding can be done one-handed. It's the only travel stroller we tested that came with a removable tray, which is super handy for on-the-go snacks. The seat reclines three-quarters of the way, which should be enough to get your napper to fall asleep. It rolls well on smooth surfaces, and even though it's not as smooth on carpet and gravel, because it's so light, you can power through just by the force of your walking. It's also quite durable — in our damage testing, the only thing that happened was the tray fell off, and it's removable anyway.