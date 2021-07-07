Five Chic New York Staycation Spots With a Pool or Beach

Looking for a place to beat the heat on a trip to the New York area? Try one of these breezy, stylish destinations with water access

Flora at the McCarren Hotel; Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Hard to believe this gem is tucked away in one of the busiest areas in Brooklyn, but the newly updated Flora pool at the McCarren Hotel is home to one of New York's largest outdoor heated pools.

"I wanted to create a space that captures the sophistication and artistic diversity of the neighborhood, while remaining accessible to both Brooklynites and guests who may be new to Williamsburg," says Managing Partner Eric Baradarian. "Flora is a hidden tropical oasis, thoughtfully programmed to be an escape from the controlled chaos of New York City."

Day passes are available starting at $100 for general admission, while a double daybed will run you $220. Full bar offers craft cocktails and plenty of rose, with music from open to close. Open daily from 10:00am- 6:30pm, weather permitting. Walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first serve basis.

Scribner's is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the city, but the bespoke lodge and mountain views make this year-round destination feel more like Aspen. Guests can book one of the hotel's 38 rooms and suits to have unlimited access to the pool, or passes are available Monday-Wednesday, 8am - 11am and 6pm - 9pm. for $27.

Nestled at the base of Hunter mountain, the gorgeous backdrop makes for picturesque lounging; if it's party vibes you're after, DJs play music every Saturday from 2-5 and the Shack restaurant offers everything from lobster rolls to corn on the cob and a slew of frozen cocktails.

The beach-style boutique hotel in New York's Hamptons not only has two beautiful pools, it's also a six-minute walk to the beach. So whether it's sun and sand you're after or relaxing poolside, MBH has guests covered. Weekends are all about fun pool party vibes, with DJs playing music and pitchers of cocktails delivered straight to your lounge bed.

Guests can book one of the hotel's five different style rooms ranging from a moonlight suite to a standalone bungalow, but day trippers can reserve a bed for the day by emailing events@theMBH.com. The bar and grill's lunch menu is served poolside all day; you might spot a celeb like fans Whitney Port and Jeremy Piven.

TWA Hotel, JFK International Airport

Most people want to spend as little time as possible at an airport, but this layover might just change your mind. Located in the former TWA terminal at JFK Airport, the 1960s-style hotel boasts an infinity pool and observation deck located on the rooftop of one of the hotel's wings. While taking a dip (in the winter the pool is heated to 95 degrees) or lounging on the deck, guests can look out over the tarmac where more than 75 airlines land and take off.

Themed cocktails (including the "Jet Fuel," Quickie Vacation," and "Aero Dynamics") are among the beverage options available from the pool bar. To get the experience, you must be a guest at the hotel, and reservations (additional $25) are required to visit the pool and observation deck — though walk-ins are accepted based on availability. For après-pool fun, TWA also has a full Twister game room, the world's biggest hotel gym, and a cocktail lounge nestled inside a vintage plane.

As the only hotel in the Hamptons located directly on the beach (and the only one open year-round), guests of the luxury resort get access to a 2,000-foot stretch of pristine, private beach. King-size daybeds on the beach are available for rent, and cocktails and light fare are available for sit-down and beachside service from The Beach Club.

