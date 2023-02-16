Jennifer Lopez Creates Exclusive 5-Night Cruise with Virgin Voyages, Plus More Celeb Sailings to Book Now!

Hit the high seas with your favorite celebs (and other superfans)

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 16, 2023 02:13 PM
Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Photo: Matthias Vriens, Virgin Voyages
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Matthias Vriens, Virgin Voyages

WHAT TO EXPECT: After announcing her role as Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer for Virgin Voyages in 2022, the star has designed an exclusive five-night voyage aboard the Scarlet Lady this April. The "Limitless Voyage" will focus on empowering women in business with networking opportunities and panel discussions with women entrepreneurs. While JLo herself won't be cruising with her fellow businesswomen, she will be there in person to see the ship off as it hits the high seas from Miami.

WHEN: April 14 - 19, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, FL, making stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Bimini in the Bahamas

Book It! virginvoyages.com

John Stamos & The Beach Boys

TEMECULA, CA - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Musicians Scott Totten, Randell Kirsch, John Stamos and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform on stage at Pechanga Casino on December 31, 2014 in Temecula, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)
Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic

WHAT TO EXPECT: John Stamos is setting sail with The Beach Boys for a five-day voyage aboard the Norwegian Pearl. The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise, which stops in Belize and Mexico, will offer an opportunity for guests to attend a meet-and-greet with Stamos, who has an upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. A photo opp will also be included for guests who pre-order the book.

WHEN: March 3 - 8, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, FL, making stops in Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico

Book It! thebeachboyscruise.com

Ultimate Disco Cruise

Disco Cruise Gallery Update Kool & The Gang

WHAT TO EXPECT: Time to boogie like there's no tomorrow on this disco-themed cruise! StarVista Live is taking lovers of the '70s genre aboard the Celebrity Summit for a five-day voyage. Fans can get down to over 40 live performances from iconic artists like Kool & The Gang, Taylor Dayne and more. Along with celebrity Q&A sessions, guests will enjoy a number of activities on the ship, such as theme nights and dance parties.

WHEN: February 25 - March 2, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, making stops in Key West, FL and Cozumel, Mexico

Book it! ultimatediscocruise.com

Golden Girls

Betty White
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

WHAT TO EXPECT: Get ready to vacation like Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sofia on this Celebrity Summit cruise. Lovers of the classic sitcom can join 1,000 fellow fans as they sail from Miami (the foursome's home city on the show!) to Cozumel, Mexico, making a stop in Key West along the way. While on the boat, cruisers can join in Golden Girls-themed trivia, costume parties, parody shows and, of course, eat plenty of late-night cheesecake. Expect a few special guests to appear on the celebrity panel, such as show writer Stan Zimmerman and the famous Golden Girls drag queens, the Golden Gays NYC.

WHEN: April 8 - 13, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, making stops in Key West, FL and Cozumel, Mexico

Book It! goldenfansatsea.com

Star Trek: The Cruise VI

Denise Crosby (as Lieutenant Tasha Yar) in a scene from an episode of the television series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' entitled 'Datalore,' California, January 18, 1988.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty

WHAT TO EXPECT: Trekkies can jump on board another Star Trek: The Cruise trip in 2023! Beginning and ending in Los Angeles, The Un-Conventional Voyage will embark on its first journey along the stretch of the west coast of Mexico, dubbed the Mexican Riviera. Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship will host actors like Denise Crosby (who played Chief Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation) for seven days of entertainment inspired by the franchise, including theme parties, panel talks and Star Trek-inspired dining.

WHEN: February 24 - March 3, 2023

WHERE: From Los Angeles, with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán in Mexico

Book It! startrekthecruise.com

Schitt's Creek

Schitt’s Creek
Schitt's Creek. Pop TV

WHAT TO EXPECT: Time to pack up the wig wall and hit the high seas! A Schitt's Creek-themed cruise will set sail in March and promises plenty of Rose family-approved experiences. While the stars of the Emmy-winning series will not be on board, the voyage— dubbed "Moira's Boat Party: Ew, Cruising!"— will include activities like a fruit wine tasting, Alexis' bar crawl, "The Crowening" party, a Jazzagals performance and of course, a show-themed costume contest. There will also be classic cruise offerings, like snorkeling and shore excursions, on the itinerary.

WHEN: March 30 - April 3, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, with stops in Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamas

Book It! moiraspartyboat.com

Michael Franti

Michael Franti
Anthony Njuguna & Betsy Baird

WHAT TO EXPECT: After spending over a year at a yoga retreat in Bali at the Soulshine resort, the musician and activist has decided to bring his wellness-inspired lifestyle out to sea. The rocker will be setting sail on the second Soulshine At Sea cruise aboard Norwegian Pearl for a voyage complete with community wellness activities and exclusive performances from Franti and more.

WHEN: November 4 - 8, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, FL to Costa Maya, Mexico

Book It! www.soulshineatsea.com

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled
Rich Fury/Getty

WHAT TO EXPECT: DJ Khaled is hosting the Days of Summer Cruise Fest on board the Norwegian Sky this summer, complete with headlining performances from Lil Baby and Future. Hip-hop workout classes, comedy shows and throwback concerts are just a few of the many events cruisers can look forward to.

WHEN: July 2 -5, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas

Book It! daysofsummercruise.com

Broadway Stars

Broadway cruise
Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty. Inset: Mike Pont/WireImage

WHAT TO EXPECT: All aboard, theater lovers! The Broadway Cruise will continue its voyage in 2023. Several well-known stars will be hanging out and performing aboard the Norwegian Gem, including Alan Cumming ("Cabaret"), Laura Benanti ("My Fair Lady"), Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked"), Sierra Boggess ("School of Rock") and many more.

WHEN: March 31 - April 5, 2023

WHERE: From New York to Bermuda

Book It! thebroadwaycruise.com

Chris Jericho

CHRIS JERICHO
Frazer Harrison/Getty

WHAT TO EXPECT: The WWE wrestler will set sail on the Norwegian Pearl for a fifth Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Five Alive! cruise. The voyage will be making its first ever trip to Cozumel, Mexico, from Miami and fans can look forward to photo opps with legendary wrestlers, performances by heavy metal band Fozzy, and live tapings of Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho. Of course, it wouldn't be a Chris Jericho cruise without four straight days of wrestling matches to amplify the experience!

WHEN: January 26 - 30, 2024

WHERE: From Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico

Book It! chrisjerichocruise.com

Train

train-cruise
Will Byington

WHAT TO EXPECT: The radio-friendly rockers will set sail on the seventh annual Sail Across the Sun cruise, where they'll take the stage on board the Norwegian Pearl with other musical acts such as Fitz and the Tantrums, Travie McCoy and more!

WHEN: February 17 - 21, 2023

WHERE: From Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Book It! sailacrossthesun.com

