The Best Carry-On Luggage That We've Tested
What's one staple every traveler needs? A good piece of carry-on luggage. (Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know the importance of having a solid carry-on!) Whether you're only going away on a short trip or just don't want to deal with the hassle of checking a bag, a piece of carry-on luggage is indispensable.
While choosing a carry-on is personal depending on what kind of traveler you are and what you like to pack, there are some universal qualities that make a piece of luggage a good one. (It's worth noting that before you buy, make sure your carry-on of choice will fit in your airline's overhead bin.)
To find the best, we tested 11 pieces of self-described carry-on luggage to see which ones earned top marks on things like organization, size and weight, maneuverability on different surfaces, and durability. (It was a fun day in the PEOPLE Tested lab for the testers who got to push suitcases off a six-foot ladder and swing a baseball bat at them!). The winner was the Travelpro Luggage Platinum Elite 21″ Expandable Carry-On Spinner.
The carry-on luggage below were the best that PEOPLE Tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: TravelPro Luggage Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-on Spinner
- Best Budget Carry-On: Made by Design 20” Carry-On Spinner
- Best Lightweight Luggage: Samsonite Mobile Solution Carry-On Expandable Spinner
- Best Splurge: Arlo Skye The Frame Carry-On Max: Aluminum Edition
- Best Hard-Sided Luggage: Away The Bigger Carry-On Suitcase
- Things to Consider Before Buying
- How We Tested
- What Is PEOPLE Tested?
Best Overall: TravelPro Luggage Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-on Spinner
Pros: The TravelPro Luggage Platinum Elite 21" has a plethora of organizing features, is maneuverable, and very durable.
Cons: This is charging-compatible, but a battery is not included
If you like a soft-sided carry-on bag, you really can't do better than this TravelPro version. It's an organizer's dream: It comes with a wet bag, a garment bag, and two small pouches on the top and bottom that also act as the straps to keep everything compact (so clever!). Actually, it's easy to pack this bag neatly even if you're not a terribly organized person.
This bag is also great for frequent travelers because it's hardy as heck. It held up well to both our ladder-pushes and our tester swinging a literal baseball bat at it, with only minor dirt and scuffing. Thanks to the internal organization system, the items didn't move around inside either. Avid travelers will also appreciate how easy it is to scoot around a crowded airport with this piece: It's easy to maneuver and glides smoothly over multiple surface types. There are four handle height options, so it can be customized to fit most people.
This bag clocked in at 8.1 pounds with nothing in it, but thanks to the soft, easy-to-grab side and top handles it's not difficult to get it into an overhead compartment.
The only negative, according to our tester, is that while this bag offers an external USB port and the ability to charge your devices, it doesn't come with the necessary battery to do so, which is a bit inconvenient. That said, if charging capability is important to you, it is an option.
We love that this bag is also stylish. Our tester notes that TravelPro has a reputation for being the bag of choice among pilots and flight attendants, so with this carry-on in tow, you'll be in good company.
|
Dimensions
|
23.75 x 14.5 x 10.25 inches
|
Weight
|
8.1 pounds
|
Charging-enabled
|
Capable, but battery not included
Best Budget: Made by Design 20" Carry-On Spinner
Pros: Smooth wheeling and sturdy construction make this a smart option for those on a budget.
Cons: There are no bells and whistles in the interior and the zippers are hard to distinguish between the interior and the bag.
This bag is an amazing value and compares well to similar, much more expensive bags. It performed amazingly on our durability tests, sustaining no noticeable scuffing or damage with the ladder or baseball bat. It also handled well on different surfaces, and the 360-degree spinner wheels pivoted very nicely. The handle can be adjusted to five different heights, and the exterior handles are well-placed for lifting the bag.
There are a few downsides — for one, the interior doesn't come equipped with much in the way of organization, so you may want to spring for your own packing cubes (or just roll with all your stuff co-mingling). When packing we also found it difficult to distinguish between the zipper that expands the interior and the zipper that closes the bag, so that was a minor annoyance. Lastly, the bag we tested came with one of the two external zippers broken.
All that said, this bag looks and mostly performs just as well as its pricier counterparts. Based on its sleek look and the fact that there were no major issues during testing, it's easy to recommend this bag as a great budget pick. It's not perfect, but it's more than good enough.
|
Dimensions
|
21.75 x 13.75 x 9.75 inches
|
Weights
|
6.9 pounds
|
Charging-enabled
|
No
Best Lightweight: Samsonite Mobile Solution Carry-On Expandable Spinner
Pros: If you are looking for something that is extremely lightweight and sturdy this is a good pick.
Cons: This does not expand a lot and it is charging-compatible, but a battery is not included.
After testing, we concluded this Samsonite is "small but mighty." It weighs only 6 pounds, so it's extremely easy to wheel over bumps and curbs and lifts overhead with no problem. But don't let its small size fool you: it stood up to the ladder and the baseball bat like nobody's business. This little guy is surprisingly tough.
Where this bag doesn't shine quite as brightly is storage; while it has three external zippered pockets and two internal ones (plus a wet bag), the "expandable" feature doesn't offer much in the way of capacity change. Since this bag is already on the smaller side, that might be a concern if you have a lot of stuff.
And, like the TravelPro, it comes with the ability to charge your devices without the battery needed to do so, which is a point against it.
Still, if you travel light and want a bag that does too, this piece is pretty unbeatable.
|
Dimensions
|
22.25 x 13.25 x 10.5 inches
|
Weights
|
6 pounds
|
Charging-enabled
|
Capable, but battery not included
Best Splurge: Arlo Skye The Frame Carry-On Max: Aluminum Edition
Pros: The spacious interior gives you room to pack all your clothes and the unique latch system keeps everything safe.
Cons: This is expensive and it dented easily in our tests.
It's hard to start talking about this bag without talking about the look of it: It's so cool. The space-age exterior opens to reveal a very roomy carry-on, with two divided sections and three included pouches/bags. It wasn't quite as easy to organize as our overall winner, but there was so much room inside that this isn't a big tradeoff.
Our tester also loved the way this bag closes: There are no external zippers at all, and instead it seals up with two side latches that double as TSA-approved locks. So not only is it easy, but your stuff is also very secure.
In terms of performance, the aluminum hard sides dent very easily, especially with our baseball-bat test. The product's website even notes that the aluminum is prone to denting and scratching, so maybe this is a feature and not a bug, but either way, when you're shelling out this much for a carry-on it is annoying to have it prone to damage. We also found the interior compression straps to be a little finicky. It's also the heaviest bag we tested.
That said, it rolls well on two and four wheels, and the handles make it easy to carry and cart around. So while this bag does have its downsides, it's so stunning and the latch feature is so cool that we still recommend it overall.
|
Dimensions
|
23 x 15.5 x 9.75 inches
|
Weight
|
10.8 pounds
|
Charging-enabled
|
Yes, comes with battery and USB-A and USB-C ports.
Best Hard-Sided: Away The Bigger Carry-On Suitcase with USB Charger Add-On
We loved how easily this bag rolled indoors, and it even did pretty well on the cobblestone we tried it on. And the hard-sided exterior really pays off in durability. There was absolutely no damage after our ladder test! There was no denting, but some minor scuffing, when we took the baseball bat to it.
As far as "smart" bags go, this one is a great choice: it comes with three charging ports, one of which is a "fast" charger that we found worked very well. If you're traveling with lots of devices this is a really nice feature.
The luggage itself comes with a shoe bag, interior pouch compression pad, and enclosed compartment, which are all nice to have, but the interior space does suffer a little because the telescopic handle retracts inside. Still, this bag is Away's larger size, so you should have a decent amount of room. At 8 pounds, it was pretty easy to lift and store overhead
The bag comes with a sponge to clean the exterior, but in practice we found the sponge pretty useless and it didn't do much to help with the scuffing. The exterior zipper can also get a little sticky occasionally. Other than these minor complaints, it's a solid bag. Hey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have one — they must be on to something!
|
Dimensions
|
22.75 x 15.25 x 9.5 inches
|
Weights
|
8 pounds
|
Charging-enabled
|
Yes, two USB ports and an additional port
Things to Consider Before Buying Carry-On Luggage
Size
Loyal to one airline? Check their guidelines on bag sizes before purchasing— some luggage labeled carry-on still may be too big for their overhead bins, especially if you tend to travel on smaller, regional aircrafts. Here is a guide you can reference with most major U.S. carriers. Consider if you want an expandable bag, as well.
Weight
Can you easily lift the bag to store it overhead? Bags we tested ranged from 5.1 to 10.8 pounds, but make sure you can lift it both empty and full if you're traveling solo.
Smart Capabilities
If you travel with a lot of devices, it can be really handy to have a bag that doubles as a charger.
Organization
An ideal bag will come equipped with multiple compartments so you can pack, say, your shoes separately from your underwear. Generally, the better organized a bag is, the more you can fit in it.
Durability
Carry-ons go through a lot, especially if you end up in one of those "the bins are full and we need you to check your bag" situations. A bag that can stand up to a battering is key.
Maneuverability
Do the wheels catch, or do they roll pretty smoothly? Does the bag easily handle sharp airport turns and weaving in and out of crowds? Can the bag wheel on smooth surfaces like airport terminals as well as bumpy sidewalks outside? You'll definitely want to consider this.
How We Tested Carry-On Luggage
We PEOPLE Tested 11 pieces of carry-on luggage. First, we weighed and measured each bag, devoid of contents. Then, we packed for a weekend getaway. Once the bag was packed, we closed it up and wheeled it around on multiple surfaces, including a smooth indoor floor, an outdoor sidewalk, and cobblestone. We also tested it rolled on either two or four wheels. We then did an overhead lift like we were storing the bag in a bin. Next, we put the packed bag on top of a six-foot ladder and pushed it off three times, checking after the falls to see if the contents of the bag had shifted. Finally, we took a baseball bat to the bag, hitting it all up and down the exterior to see whether it dented.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
