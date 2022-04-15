The Best Carry-On Luggage That We've Tested

We PEOPLE Tested 11 pieces of carry-on luggage. First, we weighed and measured each bag, devoid of contents. Then, we packed for a weekend getaway. Once the bag was packed, we closed it up and wheeled it around on multiple surfaces, including a smooth indoor floor, an outdoor sidewalk, and cobblestone. We also tested it rolled on either two or four wheels. We then did an overhead lift like we were storing the bag in a bin. Next, we put the packed bag on top of a six-foot ladder and pushed it off three times, checking after the falls to see if the contents of the bag had shifted. Finally, we took a baseball bat to the bag, hitting it all up and down the exterior to see whether it dented.