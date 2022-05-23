We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

If regular drip coffee just won't cut it while you're on the go, the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker is your pick. The unique device can make a shot of espresso in just seconds, unlike other models with lengthy steep times. However, based on the amount of grounds and water you use, you can also make up to three cups of drip coffee at a time if that's your preference. What's so different about the Aeropress? Well, it's all in the name. "​​It takes manual brewing up a notch by adding the ability to manipulate another variable ​​— pressure. The added pressure makes for a faster brew time," Markiewicz said.