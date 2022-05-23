We Tested the Best Camping Coffee Makers for Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Just because you're traveling doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a good cup of joe on the go. Avid campers know the necessity of a good travel-friendly coffee maker, but it can be difficult to find one that's easy to use, portable, and actually makes tasty drip coffee or espresso. Luckily, we found several models that will be sure to make different types of campers and coffee drinkers happy.
We tested 22 camping coffee makers, including French presses, moka pots, percolators, espresso machines, and more, and found the four best models for quality brew. The Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug came out on top since it's impressively easy to use, quick and easy to clean, and it makes a bold, delicious cup of coffee.
The coffee makers below were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
- Best Overall: The Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug
- Best Budget: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip
- Best Collapsible: Sea to Summit X-Brew Coffee Dripper
- Best for Espresso: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
- Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Coffee Maker
- How We Tested Camping Coffee Makers
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: The Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug
Pros: Since the Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug is one of the smaller models we tested, it's easy to clean and pack, especially since its handle collapses. The French press also makes a bold, thick cup of coffee.
Cons: If you're looking to serve coffee to a larger group on your next camping trip, this model might not be the one for you, since it only makes three cups at a time.
After a series of tests, the Bestargot Titanium Cup Camping Coffee Mug came out on top for a variety of reasons. It's compact in size and lightweight at only 7.5 ounces, so you won't have to add a ton of extra gear to your camping setup. Plus, our testers mentioned that the mug produced a "delicious" cup of coffee. The titanium mug and lid kept beverages warm, while the collapsible handle was helpful while pouring and is easy to pack and store.
Our testers also mentioned the product's versatility, saying that it could also be used for cooking soup or other hot foods while camping. Josey Markiewicz, Senior Director of Coffee Quality and Education at La Colombe Coffee Roasters echoed this sentiment, saying it's "all [in] all a very practical choice for the modern adventurer," since "it's a brewer, potentially a cup, and a pot all at once."
However, with a 3-cup capacity, it's best for small groups.
|
Dimensions
|
3.94 x 4.33 inches
|
Weight
|
7.5 ounces
|
Capacity
|
3 cups
Best Budget: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip
Pros: A particularly compact and lightweight option, the GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip is a great option for solo campers, since it makes one cup of coffee at a time. It's very straightforward to use and easy to clean, as well.
Cons: Our testers noted that if the filter had been denser, the brew might have been stronger, although it still makes a passable cup of joe. It also only comes with a filter and legs to clip onto a mug, so you'll have to also pack a separate mug and vessel to boil water.
If portability is your number one priority, the GSI Outdoors Ultra Light Java Drip is a solid pick. The French press comes with a reusable nylon filter and legs that clip onto most mugs. Since it's so compact, our testers mentioned that it would be a great option for ultralight backpackers. Plus, it's easy to clean by just turning the filter inside out and rinsing out the excess grounds, according to our testers.
That said, it didn't make the strongest or boldest brew out of the models we tested. Markiewicz mentioned that reusable cloth filters "tend to take on a sort of musty flavor with time," so that's something to consider since there's a chance you'll be packing a damp filter in your gear while you're on the move.
|
Dimensions
|
4.2 x 4.2 x 0.5 inches
|
Weight
|
0.4 oz
|
Capacity
|
1 cup
Best Collapsible: Sea to Summit X-Brew Coffee Dripper
Pros: Ease of use and portability is where this coffee maker shines, since it collapses and can be easily packed away when it's not in use. The filter is also simple to remove and the whole device can be rinsed out and dried for quick cleaning.
Cons: It can only brew two cups of coffee at a time and you'll need a mug and vessel to boil water.
The Sea to Summit X-Brew Coffee Dripper is one of the most portable options we tested, since the dripper is fully collapsible and the reusable steel mesh filter is built-in. All you have to do to brew is open it up, place it over top of your mug of choice, pour in your grounds, and fill with hot water. And since the product is made of silicone, it's impressively durable and you won't have to worry about it breaking in your backpack or luggage while you're traveling.
The coffee itself is solid too; our testers mentioned that it produces a rich and full brew.
|
Dimensions
|
Collapses to 20mm
|
Weight
|
3 ounces
|
Capacity
|
2 cups
Best for Espresso: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
Pros: Our testers who are espresso drinkers enjoyed the bold taste of this brew, as well as how easy it is to control the strength of the coffee. The device is very easy to clean, since it comes apart easily.
Cons: Some of our testers didn't find the directions to be particularly intuitive, especially since the coffee maker comes with several parts.
If regular drip coffee just won't cut it while you're on the go, the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker is your pick. The unique device can make a shot of espresso in just seconds, unlike other models with lengthy steep times. However, based on the amount of grounds and water you use, you can also make up to three cups of drip coffee at a time if that's your preference. What's so different about the Aeropress? Well, it's all in the name. "It takes manual brewing up a notch by adding the ability to manipulate another variable — pressure. The added pressure makes for a faster brew time," Markiewicz said.
The AeroPress may take a little more time to set up, but once you get to brewing, it doesn't take long to make coffee. And since it comes with a handy transport bag, you can easily pack it in your backpack or luggage. That said, campers looking for the simplest way to brew on the go or a particularly compact coffee maker might want to pick a different model since this one is the heaviest on this list.
|
Dimensions
|
4.22 x 4.22 x 5.26 inches
|
Weight
|
1 pound
|
Capacity
|
3 cups
Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Coffee Maker
Ease of Use
When you're making coffee while camping, you're likely looking for something that will produce the best coffee with the least amount of effort, especially since you don't have access to all the resources you'd have at home. Before buying, take a look at the coffee maker's instructions and what components come with each model, such as coffee filters, as well as whether you'll need to bring extra mugs or a vessel to boil water.
Brew Quality
It's important to find a model with solid brew quality. A tasty cup of coffee to keep you going through all your outdoor adventures is the goal, after all. Consider what type of coffee you drink at home (i.e. drip or espresso) and pick a travel coffee maker that most closely resembles your preferred brew.
Ease of Cleaning
A model easy to clean is also essential, since efficiency is key when you're low on resources (and a dishwasher) in the great outdoors. Make sure you look for a model that will be simple to clean based on the resources you do have, whether that's a camping sink and biodegradable soap, or just plain water.
Portability
Consider how much space you're willing to devote to your coffee maker when you're packing. If you're backpacking solo, a collapsible model that takes up very little space might be the way to go, while a larger French press is a solid option if you'll have a car (i.e., more space) and will be serving multiple people.
Durability
A good travel coffee maker should be able to stand up to the wear and tear of regular use during outdoor activities. It should be able to withstand the occasional drop or spill, as well as being packed and jostled in your backpack or luggage. Look for materials like titanium or ultra-hard plastic that won't break easily.
How We Tested Camping Coffee Makers
We tested 22 coffee makers with ease of use, brew quality, ease of cleaning, portability, and durability in mind. Our testers used the same type of coffee and the same grind for each coffee maker. We brewed the maximum amount of coffee from each model, except for the Aeropress, which we used to make a shot of espresso. In terms of taste, we based ratings on whether testers could tell the difference between the brew from the travel coffee maker and a regular coffee maker. Testers also cleaned each coffee maker using a collapsible sink, Campsuds soap, and a camping towel. To test portability and durability, we disassembled each coffee maker, packed it in a backpack filled with clothes, then dropped the backpack off a ladder three times and checked for damage.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
