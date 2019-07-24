5 Cant-Miss Activities for a Perfect Day at Royal Caribbean's Newly Revamped Private Island

Not only does this section of the island boast the tallest waterslide in North America, called Daredevil’s Peak, but it also features two racing slides, where you start standing up and the floor drops out beneath you, shooting you down a 7-second slide. In my opinion, these slides were more fun than the massive one, and the wait wasn’t too long, so I was able to ride them multiple times in a row.

Pro tip: Get to Daredevil’s peak early and ride it first because as the day goes on, the wait gets longer.