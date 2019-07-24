5 Cant-Miss Activities for a Perfect Day at Royal Caribbean's Newly Revamped Private Island

Thrill Island Waterpark
Not only does this section of the island boast the tallest waterslide in North America, called Daredevil’s Peak, but it also features two racing slides, where you start standing up and the floor drops out beneath you, shooting you down a 7-second slide. In my opinion, these slides were more fun than the massive one, and the wait wasn’t too long, so I was able to ride them multiple times in a row.
Pro tip: Get to Daredevil’s peak early and ride it first because as the day goes on, the wait gets longer.
Up, Up & Away
Yes, the island has a massive helium-filled balloon, and yes, you should go in it. The views are incredible, and for those that may be afraid of heights, don’t fret, you’re connected by cable to the ground at all times.
Pro tip: Take your camera, but hold on to it tightly. The photos and videos from up here are incredible.
Swim-Up Bar
Located in Oasis Lagoon, which is touted as the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, the swim-up bar is where I spent most of my time on the island. If you purchased a beverage package for your cruise, most drinks from here are included, except the Coco Loco served in a fresh pineapple ($15), which is worth the splurge for the Instagram alone.
Pro Tip: Grab one of the lounge chairs in the water!
Skipper's Grill
At this open-air eatery which is complimentary for all cruise guests, you can choose from foods like burgers, fish, and fresh fruit. The buffet also has a taco bar, which boasts pork carnitas that were phenomenal.
Pro Tip: Make sure to take a lap before you get a plate. I made the mistake of loading up on food before getting to the taco station, which had the most delicious food.
Zipline
For an extra fee of $79 adventure seekers can ride a zipline over the whole island. If you’re brave enough to open your eyes, you’ll see the lagoon and the beach from a bird’s-eye view.
Pro Tip: Make your reservations in advance, and show up on time. This attraction seemed to book up quickly.