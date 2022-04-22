Vacation Like Barbie! Win a Weekend Getaway in Real-Life Barbie Mobile Home

CAMP, Barbie and RVshare are partnering up to give families the exciting experience of vacationing in the festive and fun hot pink mobile home

CAMP has partnered with Barbie® and RVshare to create one-of-a-kind experiences designed specifically for our LA community, from an in-store Barbie® themed disco cabin to a cool interactive RV campsite

One lucky family is going to win the chance to take a weekend getaway in a first-of-its-kind Barbie RV.

Families only have until April 23 to take part in an online sweepstake on camp.com to enter and win the three-day, two-night trip that runs between April 29 to May 1 at Bonelli Bluffs in Southern California.

"Visitors of all ages are invited to take part in camping-themed play and nature activities, such as RV-inspired activity books, showcasing the wonders of hitting the open road for summertime family vacations."

Photos of Barbie's real life 2022 DreamCamper feature it decked out in pink campsite equipment and lounging accessories including a hot pink tent. A collection of Barbie toys and merchandise are piled outside.

Credit: Stacie Hess/CAMP

Barbie's 2022 DreamCamper has everything one will need for a weekend trip including a furnished kitchen with appliances.

"The custom-outfitted RV is bright Barbie® pink, the real-life version of the playtime favorite. Dazzle guests with gourmet meals prepared in a furnished kitchen which includes a stovetop, oven, and refrigerator," continued the news release.

"The pop-open canopy creates an expanded outdoor living room and is perfect for enjoying an al fresco picnic — or eat inside at a dream dinette table with seating for four. Barbie®'s camper comes fully furnished with dinnerware, toiletries, and accessories so you can jump in and go."

