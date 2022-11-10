'The Bachelor' 's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Enjoy Romantic Cruise After Rekindling Relationship

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who ended their relationship for the second time in early 2021, confirmed they're back together in October

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 01:48 PM
peter weber, kelley flanagan
Peter Weber; Kelley Flanagan. Photo: John Fleenor via Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

The Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are setting sail!

In October, Weber, 31, and Flanagan, 30, seemingly confirmed they are back together following their last split in 2021 after Weber shared an Instagram photo of him holding Flanagan at Yankee Stadium. Since rekindling their romance, the pair recently went on a vacation at sea.

On Tuesday, Flanagan shared a glimpse of their romantic cruise. In a TikTok video, she opened up about why this cruise, in particular, felt special.

"I had no idea cruise ships looked like this these days," she said in a voiceover, adding that this is the first one she's been on since living on a ship for a semester in 2012.

After sharing that the ship they vacationed on was Celebrity Beyond with Celebrity Cruises, Flanagan detailed the fun amenities. "We had our own private hot tub and the bedroom was upstairs. It is just absolutely breathtaking. Everything was amazing," she added while showing fans views of the bar, casino and performers.

Bachelor couple vacation, kelley flanagan
Kelley Flanagan/instagram

Flanagan re-posted the same video on her Instagram in which Weber commented, "We're cruisers now babe."

During the second day out at sea, she captured the view from their bedroom that overlooked stunning waterfront views.

"Being rocked to bed and waking up to this view is unbelievable!" she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the couple spent time in a hot tub before enjoying a lunch that included shrimp and oysters, followed by a spa treatment.

Weber also shared a playful video of their vacation. On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram Video in which the couple recreated the iconic Titanic pose on the edge of the ship.

"Big cruise guy now," he wrote. "Yes, I made Kell do the Titanic pose with me :)."

The Bachelor stars confirmed that they were back together in October. In a sweet photo, the Bachelor Nation alumni posed at Yankee Stadium during a post-season game against the Cleveland Guardians. This came after an outing at the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Gala that same week.

"Home run," Weber captioned the photo from their apparent baseball date.

Weber and Flanagan rekindled their romance for the first time in 2020 before splitting around New Year's Eve that year. They briefly reunited at the start of 2021, but were broken up for good by Valentine's Day.

The duo first met on the pilot's Bachelor season. Flanagan wasn't Weber's final choice — or even his runner-up. She was eliminated before hometown dates. The tumultuous season saw Weber first engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before he broke off the engagement and pursued Madison Prewett. Weber's public relationship with Prewett lasted only a few days before they permanently split.

Related Articles
Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan
'The Bachelor' 's Peter Weber Confirms He and Kelley Flanagan Are Back Together with Sweet Pic
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Madison Prewett attends the Los Angeles special screening of Universal's "Redeeming Love" at Directors Guild of America on January 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); DAILY POP -- Episode 200205 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peter Weber from The Bachelor poses for a photo on set -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Kelley Flanagan attends Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Peter Weber Playfully Teases Kelley Flanagan After She Attends His Ex Madison Prewett's Wedding Solo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckrw_HztyTR/?hl=en madiprew Verified Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND (still not over it!!!!!) 20h
Madison Prewett Shares Honeymoon Photos with Grant Troutt from Mexico: 'Still Not Over It'
Madi Prewett & Grant Troutt . Credit: Megan Kay Photography.
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt in Romantic Texas Ceremony
Kelley Flanagan Jokes 'I Know I'm a Handful' in New Photo with Boyfriend Peter Weber
Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber's Relationship Timeline
Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
peter weber, kelley flanagan
Kelley Flanagan Says Her Relationship with 'The Bachelor' 's Peter Weber Was 'Just Fun and Games'
Grant Troutt; Madison Prewett
Who Is Madison Prewett's Husband? All About Grant Troutt
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and Taylor Mock's Relationship Timeline
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Gets Cozy with Eliminated Contestant Blake Monar
Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'
Hannah Ann Sluss
'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Cheers on Boyfriend Jake Funk as Rams Play in Super Bowl
Bennett Jordan, Emily Chen engaged
'Bachelorette' Alum Bennett Jordan Engaged to Girlfriend Emily Chen: I'm 'the Luckiest Man Alive'
Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter Weber, Hannah Brown
Hannah Ann Sluss Appears to Shade Ex Peter Weber After News that He Hooked Up with Hannah Brown
Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk
'The Bachelor's' Hannah Ann Sluss Says Her Parents 'Adore' Her Boyfriend Jake Funk
THE BACHELORETTE - "1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? The Bachelorette gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable animals. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) PETER, HANNAH BROWN
Peter Weber on Sleeping with Hannah Brown While His 'Bachelor' Season Aired: 'Our Little Secret's Out'