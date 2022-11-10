'The Bachelor' 's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Enjoy Romantic Cruise After Rekindling Relationship

The Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are setting sail!

In October, Weber, 31, and Flanagan, 30, seemingly confirmed they are back together following their last split in 2021 after Weber shared an Instagram photo of him holding Flanagan at Yankee Stadium. Since rekindling their romance, the pair recently went on a vacation at sea.

On Tuesday, Flanagan shared a glimpse of their romantic cruise. In a TikTok video, she opened up about why this cruise, in particular, felt special.

"I had no idea cruise ships looked like this these days," she said in a voiceover, adding that this is the first one she's been on since living on a ship for a semester in 2012.

After sharing that the ship they vacationed on was Celebrity Beyond with Celebrity Cruises, Flanagan detailed the fun amenities. "We had our own private hot tub and the bedroom was upstairs. It is just absolutely breathtaking. Everything was amazing," she added while showing fans views of the bar, casino and performers.

Kelley Flanagan/instagram

Flanagan re-posted the same video on her Instagram in which Weber commented, "We're cruisers now babe."

During the second day out at sea, she captured the view from their bedroom that overlooked stunning waterfront views.

"Being rocked to bed and waking up to this view is unbelievable!" she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the couple spent time in a hot tub before enjoying a lunch that included shrimp and oysters, followed by a spa treatment.

Weber also shared a playful video of their vacation. On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram Video in which the couple recreated the iconic Titanic pose on the edge of the ship.

"Big cruise guy now," he wrote. "Yes, I made Kell do the Titanic pose with me :)."

The Bachelor stars confirmed that they were back together in October. In a sweet photo, the Bachelor Nation alumni posed at Yankee Stadium during a post-season game against the Cleveland Guardians. This came after an outing at the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Gala that same week.

"Home run," Weber captioned the photo from their apparent baseball date.

Weber and Flanagan rekindled their romance for the first time in 2020 before splitting around New Year's Eve that year. They briefly reunited at the start of 2021, but were broken up for good by Valentine's Day.

The duo first met on the pilot's Bachelor season. Flanagan wasn't Weber's final choice — or even his runner-up. She was eliminated before hometown dates. The tumultuous season saw Weber first engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before he broke off the engagement and pursued Madison Prewett. Weber's public relationship with Prewett lasted only a few days before they permanently split.