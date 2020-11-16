The sprawling Malibu mansion boasts seven bedrooms and can sleep more than 13 people

The Bachelor Mansion Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a Night — See Inside!

Will you accept this vacation home?

Villa de la Vina, better known as "The Mansion" on The Bachelor, is now available to rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a night.

The sprawling home, made famous by the ABC dating show, is nestled on a 10-acre property situated within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu, according to the home-sharing site's listing.

The Mediterranean-style revival house offers 10,000-square-feet of interior space and 20,000-square-feet of outdoor living space. It boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and can sleep over 13 guests.

Despite the number of people the Mansion can hold, the host of the home wants to make sure you're coming to the house for the right reasons.

"Absolutely no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings. If this rule is not followed you will be shut down immediately and the police will be called for trespassing," the listing warns.

The home features romantic archways and "exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views."

It also offers exclusive access to "one of the most famous pools in the world," two jacuzzis, a pool table, handcrafted furniture and more.

The Mansion is usually the primary location for ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, however this season the show is filming at La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, California, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the series isn't filming, a local family of six lives in the massive home.

Marshall Haraden, his wife and their four children live in the ABC love nest, except for the two times each year that they move out to make way for a film crew and a gaggle of men and women eager to find “the one.”

“When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days,” Haraden told TODAY back in 2017. “Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage.”