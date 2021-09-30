The long-awaited Ratatouille attraction opens to the public at the France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase on Friday, as the resort kicks off its 50th-anniversary celebration

Ayesha Curry got to experience a very different kind of cooking show on Wednesday. One hosted by rats!

The cookbook author, 32, and her daughters, Riley, 9, and Ryan, 6, took a spin on Disney World's most highly anticipated new ride, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, and screamed and squealed their way through the kitchens of the famous Gusteau's restaurant. The attraction, located at the France pavilion in Epcot, opens to the public Friday, October 1 as part of the resort's 50th-anniversary celebration.

The trip to the park was a first for the mom of three — she and her NBA star husband Stephen Curry also share son Canon, 3 — who tells PEOPLE that while she's been to Disneyland in California, this is her first visit to the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

"Getting to experience this now with my girls, through their eyes has been so special," she tells PEOPLE. "They're at the perfect age to experience all of the rides. They're just tall enough to get on everything. And to see their eyes light up and experience all the magic in the air here at the park has been incredible."

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, first announced in November 2018, already exists at Disneyland Paris, but has been reimagined for the Orlando park. It was originally supposed to open in 2020, but was delayed amid the resort's extended closure during the pandemic.

The family-friendly attraction combines automated ride vehicles with 3-D and other special effects as guests shrink down to the size of a rat and race through Paris with Remy and more familiar faces from the hit Disney Pixar film.

But, Ayesha says, even Ryan is already brave enough for the park's bigger thrills, like the Aerosmith Rock n' Roller Coaster at Disney Studios.

"My youngest, my 6 year old, she got on it and rode it like a champ. Rode it twice," she says of the fan-favorite coaster. "Just to see the thrill in her, I was like, I got a little thrill seeker on my hands! Let's go! "

Asked who the most hesitant member of the family is when it comes to coasters, she admits, "The biggest scaredy-cat, it's me. It's me. But I'm always willing to try everything once. So there's that. There's no real firm, hard scaredy-cats in our family. We all like to at least give it a go."

While it's impossible to test every Disney food in just one visit, the chef found a favorite bite just next door to Remy's: "My favorite Walt Disney World food thus far — and you'll get to try it on October 1 — has been Le Creperie," she says. "They have amazing fruit crepes, chocolate crepes, brie crepes... Just to die for."

Remy's Ratatouille adventure, Le Creperie and the rest of the expansion of Epcot's France pavilion opens to the public on Friday, as the resort kicks off its 50th-anniversary festivities, fittingly dubbed "The World's Most Magical Celebration."

The event will also see the premiere of two new nighttime spectaculars, Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at Epcot, which made its jaw-dropping debut on Wednesday night. Cinderella Castle is also already dressed up in swathes of gold for the occasion, and Mickey, and Minnie and friends will soon be donning new outfits in a signature "EARidescent" palette.