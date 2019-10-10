Away Just Launched Soft-Shell Suitcases for the First Time — and They're Game Changers for Overpackers

Image zoom Away

If you’ve ever been to an airport, chances are you’ve spotted an Away suitcase. But you might not recognize the iconic hard-shell luggage anymore because it just got a major makeover.

The celeb-loved luggage brand just launched its first-ever line of soft-sided luggage that is designed to expand — so if you’re an overpacker, this is a game-changer. Each suitcase from The Expandables collection has been upgraded with a water-proof, woven nylon shell that provides the same durability of the original polycarbonate ones while allowing more flexibility, which is key with its new zipper feature. Travelers can now expand their suitcases by 1.75-inches by unzipping the exterior seam to get more space for souvenirs or to bring extra outfit options. Even cooler is the design’s nylon front pocket that provides easy access to the items you may need in transit.

Image zoom Away

The new line still has Away’s signature chic aesthetic and well-thought-out technical detailing, which includes 360-degree spinning wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock, a removable laundry bag, and an interior compression system. Since launching in 2016 and disrupting the luggage industry, Away has racked up an impressive list of celeb fans, including Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Rashida Jones, and more, who are more often than not spotted toting around the brand’s suitcase known as The Carry-On, which fits perfectly in the overhead bin on most airlines.

The Expandables collection is available in all four Away suitcase sizes, including the star-loved Carry-On size, and comes in four colorways — black, gray, navy, and green. The prices vary by size, ranging from as low as $275 for The Carry-On to $375 for The Large suitcase. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your luggage, now’s the perfect time to do it — especially if you’re planning to travel for the holidays and bring home gifts. Scroll down to shop Away’s Expandable collection now.

Image zoom Away

Buy It! The Expandable Carry-On, $275; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! The Expandable Bigger Carry-On, $295; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! The Expandable Medium, $325; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! The Expandable Large, $375; awaytravel.com