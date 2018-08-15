This Celeb-Approved Luggage Brand Just Made Packing for Vacation Way Easier

Who hasn’t tried to fold, roll, and stuff as much as humanly possible into a suitcase, knowing full well you’ll be digging through a mess later? We certainly have. Thanks to celeb-fave luggage brand, Away, packing for your end-of-summer vacation just got way easier with the launch of its Packing Cubes and Garment Sleeve—the ultimate organizing accessories that are available in new sizes and colors.

The Image Direct

The company’s Marie Kondo-inspired Packing Cubes feature built-in mesh paneling that keep clothes from moving around during travel, and helps you easily find what you’re looking for. They now come in sets of four and six, and in nine different colors including blush and sky blue, which coordinate with each of Away's suitcases.

Buy It! The Insider Packing Cubes, $45–$65; awaytravel.com

And if you’ve got a few wardrobe faves you want to stay perfectly pressed in your suitcase, the Centerfold Garment Sleeve will keep your garments neat and tidy. Made with water-resistant black nylon, it’s now available in three sizes so you can pack for any occasion.

Buy It! The Centerfold Garment Sleeve, $65–85; awaytravel.com

While the larger organizing essentials were designed to fit perfectly in any Away checked suitcase, the smaller ones (like the set of four packing cubes), were designed for suitcases like The Carry On, which you’ve probably seen toted through the airport by the likes of Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, and Mandy Moore.