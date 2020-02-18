Away Luggage Just Released 3 Limited-Edition Suitcase Colors Inspired by Retro Ski Style 

Image zoom Away Travel

If you need to refresh your travel bags, good news: Away just launched its Chalet Collection, and it features three bright new colors that will help you stand out in the crowd no matter where you’re traveling.

Inspired by retro ski style but featuring a modern twist, the Chalet collection paints Away’s suitcases, tote bags, backpacks, and duffel bags in sunny yellow, bold red, and everglade green. It also includes the brand’s first-ever water-resistant sling bag, which honestly just looks like a really chic fanny pack.

Each new product includes the thoughtful details that Away is well-known for. For instance, the Rally Leather Sling Bag includes separate compartments for gear that you’ll definitely make use of during your next ski trip, like for your goggles and lift tickets, and the Alpine Leather Longitude Tote includes a removable interior zip pocket that will keep you as organized as possible when you’re on the road.

RELATED: Serena Williams Just Solved Your Shoe Packing Problem with Her New Away Luggage Line

As for the suitcases, the Chalet collection colors cover all Away luggage options, including the Carry-On, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium, and the Large. Matching luggage tags are also included with your purchase. As with all Away bags, you get to reap the benefits of its durable polycarbonate shell, its TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior packing compression system, and, in the case of the Carry-On and the Bigger Carry-On, an ejectable battery component that’ll allow you to charge your phone on the go. With all those features, it’s no wonder Away won the PEOPLE 2019 Travel Award for Best Carry-On.

You can check out the new products at Away’s website or at one of Away’s many stores, including its new pop-up location in the ski capital of the United States: Aspen, Colorado. For now, check out our favorite picks below.

Image zoom Away Travel

The Bigger Carry-On in Rally, $295; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away Travel

The Bigger Carry-On in Peak, $295; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away Travel

The Bigger Carry-On in Glade, $295; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away Travel

The Backpack in Black Diamond Nylon, $225; awaytravel.com

Image zoom

The Longitude Tote in Alpine Leather, $245; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away Travel

The Everywhere Bag in Rush Leather, $325; awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away Travel

The Sling Bag in Rally Leather, $145; awaytravel.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.