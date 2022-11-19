Away's Black Friday Sale Is Bigger Than Ever This Year — and It Includes the Best Carry-On Luggage We Tested

The airport terminal is the new runway, with the right travel accessories, of course.

Let's face it, nothing oozes main character energy more than strutting through the airport in your cute and comfy matching set paired with your trendy celeb-approved sneakers. But this vivacious stride can quickly turn into an awkward stumble with a clunky, dated suitcase.

The good news is, one of the most popular luggage brands that celebrities travel with is having a massive Black Friday sale. For the first time ever, Away is offering a deal on every single suitcase. Add any two suitcases to your cart to get $50 off, or go big and get three and receive $100 off your purchase. And yes, this deal works on the most popular Away Carry-On bag.

The polycarbonate hard shell case is the perfect solution for those not wanting to check a bag. With its 360 degree wheels, the suitcase is easy to maneuver even in the most crowded airports. Its TSA-approved lock ensures that your personal belongings will make it safely to your destination, while the USB charger guarantees your devices will remain charged even during the longest layovers.

Once it's time to unpack, the laundry bag makes it easy to stay organized and keep your clean clothes separate. Available in a variety of colors, the durable bag makes traveling effortless and enjoyable.

Away

Buy It! Away The Carry-On in Black, $275; awaytravel.com

Meghan Markle, Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss, and Margot Robbie are just a few of the famous fans who have been spotted rolling the travel-friendly bags around. The former Victoria Secret model even collaborated with the brand in 2018 to create her own Gigabyte green carry-on bag.

For a little more room, this overhead-friendly bag is similar to the Carry-On, but is a smidge taller, wider, and deeper in size. It won a PEOPLE Tested award for the best hard-shell carry-on suitcase for 2022 for its functionality and durability — it came away dent-free after testing.

Optimal for those multi-day trips, the bag can fit anywhere from six to nine outfits, according to the brand's website. This limited-edition iridescent color is a part of Away's holiday drop, inspired by the early aughts, but can be used during more than just the holiday season.

Away

Buy It! Away The Bigger Carry-On in Dotcom, $305; awaytravel.com

Certified overpackers unite! Away's largest suitcase features an interior compression system that allows for even more belongings to fit in its spacious sides, along with 360 degree wheels to make traveling with an overweight bag easy.

With the glimmering silver shade, your suitcase will be easy to spot at baggage claim, and you'll shortly be on your way. For an additional touch, personalize your bag with your initials, or three letters, for just $50.

Away

Buy It! AwayThe Large: Aluminum Edition in Silver, $745; awaytravel.com

This medium but mighty suitcase is the perfect middle ground for those who aren't overpackers but also aren't minimal packers. Even though the suitcase is just shy of eleven pounds, the built-in zipper expansion grants jet-setters extra space for all their favorite travel necessities, while still remaining lightweight and mobile. This charcoal gray color hides dirt easily and still looks stylish (and bonus: it matches any outfit).

Away

Buy It! Away The Medium Flex in Asphalt, $395; awaytravel.com

This deal also extends to Away's limited-edition drops, like the latest Y2K-inspired holiday collection. There's also this sparkling winter white suitcase that will brighten up the dreariest of travel days or this half-pink half-red bag with a special retro print laundry bag.

Select travel accessories and bags are also 40 percent off during Away's Black Friday sale. You can grab this water-resistant nylon backpack that's spill- and turbulence-proof for $35 off and this cashmere scarf to keep you cozy on those chilly flights for $50 off.

Keep scrolling to shop more durable bags from Away, fantastic for both the longest and shortest of trips, while you can get them on sale.

Away

Buy It! AwayThe Medium in Bling, $355; awaytravel.com

Away

Buy It! AwayThe Large, $375 in Jinx; awaytravel.com

Away

Buy It! The Travel Scarf, $75 (orig. $125); awaytravel.com

Away

Buy It! The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack, $140 (orig. $175); awaytravel.com

Away

Buy It! The Two-Way Crossbody, $101 (orig. $145); awaytravel.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.