Aubrey O’Day Reveals the Clothing She Was Wearing That Almost Got Her Kicked Off of a Flight

Aubrey O'Day

Aubrey O’Day is sharing new details about her recent American Airlines flight, which she says resulted in her being told by a flight attendant to change her top.

“I was in the Bahamas. I was working with a few different orphanages out there, and I just grabbed a sweater,” O’Day, 35, told PEOPLE on Thursday at the WE tv event celebrating the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

According to O’Day, the top, which spelled out “f—,” was from “a brand out in L.A.” and “wasn’t bad at all.”

“They came up to me right after everything was settled and asked me to get off the plane. They said that one of the attendants was offended by my shirt,” the singer said, later noting that the airline had “every right [legally] to do that.”

O’Day went on to say that at first the only option she was given was to get off the plane.

“I said, ‘Well, I have a million followers, are you sure you don’t want to give me an option?’ Then they said I could go get off the plane and buy something. Because I didn’t have any clothes with me. I just had my purse,” she added.

After the woman next to her “offered to give me her shirt,” O’Day said that the idea of turning her top inside out was brought up — which the airline agreed would be fine.

“Then I say, ‘Just let me sit right there and switch my top inside out with my boobs out on the entire plane,’” O’Day told PEOPLE. “They were not offended by that at all, but they were offended by the f word.”

“The person next to me had a naked woman tattooed on his arm, including the pubic hair. And the woman next to me had a Trump shirt on, the man that grabs women by the p—-, and is getting impeached, all of that was fine but the f word was not,” she added.

Aubrey O'Day

O’Day first opened up about the experience back in September, penning a series of tweets.

“Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight,” the Ex on the Beach star wrote. “I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad.”

In response, American Airlines tweeted back at O’Day, asking her to send her flight information so that they may take action. However, O’Day refused to continue the discussion.

“I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue,” O’Day replied.

When asked by the fan if she felt the encounter was sexual, O’Day said, “I didn’t get pervert vibes.”

“I got someone that I feel genuinely hated me. He wasn’t kind, and I don’t believe his feelings were handled correctly,” she added.