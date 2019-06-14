Image zoom Arranmore AdamWebster89/Getty

Americans may find themselves with the luck of the Irish if they choose to move to this quiet and beautiful island.

Arranmore, a tiny Island off the northwestern coast of Ireland, is down to less than 500 inhabitants, and its remaining natives are trying to recruit people to travel and live there, permanently.

In an open letter penned by the inhabitants, written out to “the people of America,” Arranmore residents explain that emigration has been ongoing for years, with most residents looking for opportunities elsewhere and choosing to leave the island life behind them. Now, those remaining are hoping to reverse that trend.

“We wanted you to be the first to know that Arranmore Island is now online and officially open for business,” the letter says.

The island is also officially up and running with a high-speed Internet broadband, which is “as good as any office in America,” the letter states.

As noted on the island’s website, the breathtaking views give residents a look across the Atlantic Ocean and to the mainland mountains stretching from Glen Head to Tory Island.

The island is three miles from the mainland, with a ferry that heads to the town of Burtonport on a daily basis. An airport in Burtonport offers 45-minute flights to Dublin.

The clear waters of the island allow for many water activities, including divings, sailing, kayaking, and more. The island is also home to multiple freshwater lakes.

The website adds that Arranmore is famous for traditional music at their exciting pubs. Swell Fest, an annual event on the island, features bands that come from all over Ireland. The festival offers weekend and daily tickets, and has proven over the years to be the most exciting weekend for the Arranmore residents.

Since the people of Arranmore penned their letter to American residents, the island has received “hundreds and hundreds” of inquiries, Adrian Begley, the chair of the Arranmore Island Community Council, told ABC News.

“It’s a beautiful place. One of the best things about the place is its people. It’s second to none,” said Begley, who has lived on the island for more than 20 years.

The island has two elementary schools, and one junior school that runs up until college.

And interested transplants don’t need to worry about a language barrier on the island. “Everyone speaks English, and most people speak Irish … you’d never struggle with it,” Begley insisted.

As Begley explained, the overall goal is to bring more people in to work and live on the island, which allows for a much more sustainable community.

“Island life is a very unique way of being. It’s a very unique experience,” Begley added. “But because of the connectivity we now have, we’re in a position to offer the best of both worlds.”